The morning of No. 5 Nebraska’s regional semifinal date with No. 12 Baylor, the bad news broke out. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins would not play due to an undisclosed day-to-day injury.
Stivrins is not just the top hitter at Nebraska, but the best in the Big Ten. Stivrins hit .474 during the season and over her career, has been one of the best Nebraska hitters of the last 20 years.
The Huskers were without her as they squared off against the Bears, who had survived an upset scare against Pepperdine and still had their two offensive stars.
Senior Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley, the reigning National Player of the Year, along with sophomore outside hitter Lauren Harrison are one of the country’s best duos. Against Pepperdine, the two combined for 43 kills on 93 swings.
Pressley kicked off the match with a kill and the Bears were in control. Baylor went up 11-6 in set one as Nebraska was hitting in the negatives with just two kills and four attack errors.
“We were really excited to play and that showed in the first few points,” senior outside hitter Lexi Sun said postgame. “We were able to take a step back and really focus on our serve-pass game. Once we were able to smooth that out, things went better for us.”
The comeback started through Nebraska’s serving, as the Huskers took a 7-2 to tie the match at 13. Sun did not have any aces but was still the driving force behind the run.
The senior got her first three kills during that run, along with serving on four straight points that tied the match.
The Huskers’ serving was one of the deciding factors in Nebraska’s 25-21 set one win. Nebraska recorded four aces as senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger extended the lead to 20-17 and Sun got her third ace to make it 23-19.
“One thing we learned is when you get into big matches at this time of the year, you have to be a great serving team and I think that was the difference in the match,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “We always talk about having six servers out there and thought all six servers did an awesome job.”
On the other side, the Bears lost momentum in part to serve struggles. The Bears’ two early serving aces were overshadowed by five first set errors. On the serve, the Bears had four serving errors once the set was tied at 15-15
Those errors proved critical to flipping the set in Nebraska’s favor, and Baylor had to lean heavily on Pressley down the stretch.
“We started to take away [Pressley’s] tipped shots and her throws and we suffocated her backrow attacks,” Cook said. “We kinda took it away by starting to dig it … and our floor defense did a great job with that. The other part of it was our serving. We were trying to make it hard for her to get the ball.”
Pressley’s six first set kills were not enough and the Bears hit .364 as a collective offensive unit. That was not enough to overcome serving woes despite the Huskers only hitting .286.
The first set would be the closest the Bears came to drawing blood from Nebraska. When Nebraska took a 12-5 lead in the second set, the Bears called their second timeout to stop the set from spiraling out of control.
Junior setter Nicklin Hames orchestrated a quick 5-0 run to take a 5-1 second set lead. As the setter, Hames led an offense that was missing its top hitter and one of its most vocal players on the court.
“It was definitely a lot of unity and leadership from Nicklin,” senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet said. “She definitely took a hold of everyone’s energy and steered everyone to where they need to be.”
The Nebraska middle blockers did not get the usual amount of swings but were key pieces in Nebraska’s 25-17 second set victory. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey notched three kills in the second set.
Caffey’s presence opened up the middle of the court while junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach helped limit Baylor’s offense, outside of Pressley. The Bears had just seven second set kills, four of those coming from Pressley, along with six attack errors.
That, combined with three serving errors and no aces, gave Baylor no chance to respond in set two. Harrison, who had 17 kills against Pepperdine, had one second set kill, and three kills through two sets.
“When that happens, they start going to what they like, which is Pressley and Harrison,” Cook said. “We’re pretty good at defending when we know where it’s going and they’re predictable, it’s much easier to defend that even though Pressley is a pretty good player.”
Pressley had more kills than the rest of her offense through two sets. On Nebraska’s side, there was a much more balanced attack that proved to be set three’s dagger.
Sun’s five serving aces in the match were a season high, but her overall offensive production in set three was her greatest contribution. Baylor, fresh off a second set blowout, played its best offense since the 11-6 lead in the first set.
The Bears took a 13-9 lead, in part due to the offense stepping up. Harrison had three kills up to the 13-9 mark, matching her total from the first two sets. Harrison and Pressley had seven of eight kills until Nebraska took a timeout.
In a fashion similar to the first set, Nebraska went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 14-13. Sun served during the 5-0 run, adding an ace and a kill. A Baylor timeout at 14-13 did not stop the Huskers as Sun, Schwarzenbach and Caffey each had two kills after the timeout.
On defense, Pressley had one kill while Harrison had none after Nebraska’s timeout at 13-9. The Bears’ offense could not keep pace despite having zero serving errors in the final set.
Sun’s best serving performance of the season, along with a strong offensive showing of 12 kills and hitting .345 helped cushion the loss of Stivrins. Nebraska won set three 25-19 as Pressley’s last effort was too strong and went past the backline.
Without Stivrins, the Huskers took care of an elite team. Sun said that the dominant sweep highlighted how much progress Nebraska has made in the last three weeks, despite playing just one match before Sunday.
“We proved a lot of people wrong. A lot of people were skeptical, especially the other side, as to how we would show out without Lauren,” Sun said. “It was really awesome to see literally everyone step up.”