In a season filled primarily with agony, Nebraska found a new type of pain on Thursday night against Ohio State: suffocation.
It didn’t take long for the Huskers to fall behind by 14 points for the 13th consecutive game (nine minutes and 10 seconds to be specific) and the stronger and more confident Buckeyes never let the game get much closer as they rolled to a 75-54 victory.
By the end of another Thursday night showdown, Nebraska’s penultimate home game once again sent most fans home early after having little to cheer for throughout the night. Sophomore guard Cam Mack returned to his normal self after struggling in the past three games, finishing with 12 points. Junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. was the only other player scoring in double figures, leading the team with 13.
Other than signs of life from Nebraska’s slumping point guard, there were almost no positives to take away from loss number 21. As fans conducted their weekly mass exodus from the arena, most fans sounded relieved there was just one more home game left in this season.
Shortly after the loss, NU coach Fred Hoiberg was quick to point out that despite the lopsided final score, he didn’t believe effort was a problem in the loss.
“I thought the effort was there in the first half,” Hoiberg said. “I thought we went out there and tried to do the right thing defensively.”
From the opening tip, Nebraska appeared outmatched across the board. Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson set the tone early on, scoring four points in the first four minutes. The 6-foot 9-inch, 270-pound junior also drew two quick fouls on Nebraska freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo, sidelining him for the rest of the half.
Following Ouedraogo’s second foul with 16:10 left in the first half, the Buckeyes turned a five point lead into a 14 point lead over the next five minutes.
Throughout home games, the HuskerVision production staff likes to show statistics on the video boards in which the team ranks near the top of the conference in. Given the nature of this 7-21 season, the options have become more limited every game. On Thursday night, some of the hits included Mack being second in the conference in minutes played per game (34.6) and the Huskers ranking fourth in made 3-pointers per game (8.2).
It’s safe to assume Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was well aware of the second statistic prior to the game.
The Buckeyes’ emphasis on defense was limiting three-point attempts, funnelling Nebraska’s guards into open driving lanes only for layups to be heavily defended by their frontcourt. The game plan worked to perfection, as it took the Huskers nearly 30 minutes to make a 3-pointer, and they only attempted six in the first half.
“I don't think I got an open look until three minutes left on the clock,” Nebraska junior forward Thorir Thorbjarnarson said after shooting 0-2 from deep. “So they were doing a really good job guarding me, but also we got some good looks, but the ball wasn't going in.”
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes made five 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game. Despite only making one the rest of the night and none in the second half, it was enough to keep Nebraska at a distance throughout the game.
Coming off an upset win over conference leader Maryland, Ohio State continued its roll and moved into ninth place in the conference. The Buckeyes host No. 19 Michigan on Sunday, where a win could clinch a first round bye in the Big Ten Tournament two weeks from now in Indianapolis.
As for the Huskers, the result was fairly meaningless. Sitting at 2-14 in conference play, they are guaranteed at best a 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska currently holds a one game lead over Northwestern. The Huskers and Wildcats will face off on senior day at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon at 315 p.m.