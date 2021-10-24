Outside of its 3-1 win over then No. 13 Penn State, Nebraska’s run through the first half of conference action was light compared to the second half it began Saturday night.
Of the Huskers’ final 10 matches following Saturday, six of them will be against currently ranked opponents.
The Huskers got off on the right track in their back half of play, taking down a formidable No. 7 Purdue team 3-1.
“We hadn’t beaten a top-10 team yet this year,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “This was a good momentum builder for us. Now we’re facing top-10 teams every week for the rest of the season. So this win is a good confidence booster.”
As a team, the Huskers had a dominating night, tallying up 70 digs, seven blocks and a hitting percentage of .214. Nebraska also managed its highest number of kills all season with 64, its previous highest being 62 in its win over Penn State back on Oct. 8.
Along with the season high in kills, four Huskers finished the night with double digit kills. In only one such match all season did Nebraska have four players finish with double digit kills, back in August when it defeated Kansas State 3-1.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led the team on kills for the night with 15. Kubik also had 10 digs and a hitting percentage of .125. Following Kubik was senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey, who had a season high 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .619, marking her third best of the season. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins also had 14 kills on the night, five blocks and a hitting percentage of .393.
Finishing off the top four, freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause concluded the match with 13 kills, three blocks and a hitting percentage of .312.
“Tonight we were really just flowing,” Caffey said postgame. “With me and Nicklin [Hames] on the court it really makes it difficult for the other team, which opens up for our other hitters. It was awesome to see.”
As expected between ranked opponents, the match opened up with much tenacity that showed each team’s enmity to the other. Early mistakes by the Huskers gave Purdue a quick edge as three of the first five Boilermaker points came off of errors. At 6-3 in Purdue’s favor, a couple of points were traded between teams to make it 8-5. After two more errors by Nebraska, Purdue was given more room in its lead.
After taking a 11-6 lead, the Boilermakers built their lead up to 15-8 before the media timeout. Kubik came out of the timeout with a response as she rapidly unleashed two straight kills to cut the deficit back to five points. But, a kill by Purdue and yet another error by the Huskers made the score 17-10, forcing Cook to call a timeout.
This didn’t seem to halt the Boilermakers’ momentum as they built up to a now 19-11 lead. With the score 20-12, things seemed to be all Purdue. An extended rally that ended with a perfect drop-in kill by Kubik could seemingly not give Nebraska the spark needed to begin a comeback.
Cook called another timeout as the score reached 22-13, trying to give his team some form of drive to turn the first set around. At first, the timeout seemed to work as the Huskers went on a miraculous 5-1 run to make their deficit just 23-18. Then, following a timeout by the Boilermakers, Nebraska kept the run going as it snatched two more points to make it 23-20.
However, it suddenly became do-or-die as Purdue dropped a point in to make it 24-20. The Huskers weren’t phased, delivering three straight points to make the score 23-24. The Boilermakers then called their second timeout as their fourth set point attempt would either end the madness of set one, or continue it.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, it was the point that ended the set as it fell 25-23 in set one. But, for Cook, he was happy to see the fight his team had.
“We wanted to get as much momentum as we could for game two,” Cook said. “So, just fight, point-by-point get things going. Other than that, they knew what needed to be done.”
After the marvelous near-comeback in set one by the Huskers, Nebraska wasn’t letting Purdue get such an easy second set. This time, the Huskers took the lead early and didn’t give it up. While the Boilermakers built their lead in set one off of Nebraska’s mistakes, the Huskers built its second set lead off a positive feedback loop of their play . This was especially demonstrated by the arrival of senior outside hitter Lexi Sun, who entered the game during set two.
With Purdue trying to stay in the set, proving to Nebraska why it earned its higher rank, the fire was burning too bright for the Boilermakers. When the media timeout was reached, the score was now 15-9 Huskers. Purdue stayed within striking distance of Nebraska, even turning a 19-12 deficit into a 19-16 one.
But the Huskers had it all the way, launching another rally that ended with a kill by Sun to make it 23-16. Krause eventually fired the final kill to take set two 25-18, tying the match up at one.
The Boilermakers, fresh off its second set defeat, tried to take control of the third set. But yet another extended rally, this one being ended by Krause, signalled that no attempt could be made. Soon enough, the momentum was back on Nebraska’s side and it was coming with full force.
Even with Purdue’s somewhat successful attempts to cut the Husker lead, there was no stop to the drive that the Huskers had. When the Boilermakers cut the deficit to 11-8, Nebraska jumped out to a 19-9 lead. When the score became 21-11, Purdue tried to take its turn in making a comeback like Nebraska’s first set attempt, chipping into the deficit.
Unlike the Huskers, the Boilermakers couldn’t make the third set much more interesting after getting to 21-14. A Boilermaker attack error ended the third set to give Nebraska game three 25-15.
Set four opened up much like the previous three, both teams vying for the lead. For both teams, errors kept piling up that made the set close early on. This caused ties all the way up to six before either team started breaking off. Like the previous two sets, Nebraska broke the stranglehold and got to a 12-8 lead.
However, Purdue quickly cut into the deficit by making it 12-10 and then 13-12. With the near eight thousand Nebraska fans present, the crowd continued to do what they were doing to the Boilermakers all night: give them a hard time. Anytime Purdue attempted a run, the fans at the Bob Devaney Center brought the missing piece that the Husker players needed.
This was especially true in set four, as the Boilermakers got within one of Nebraska with a score of 17-16. With every point by the Huskers inching closer to match point, the crowd got louder and louder. When Purdue once again got close, making the score 21-20, the arena’s cheers gave Nebraska the drive to go up 23-20.
In one final attempt to force a fifth set, the Boilermakers called their second timeout. Once again, it would be proven to have no avail as Stivrins sent a laser down onto the center of Purdue’s side of the court to take the set and the match 25-21.
“The crowd finally woke up,” Cook said. “Tonight was the first time this year where I heard the crowd really getting after it. Maybe it was because we added the Husker fight song into this match.”
With this win, the Huskers are now 16-3 on the season and 10-0 in conference play. The team’s next match will be on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at home where they will host now-No. 3 Wisconsin. The match will begin at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.