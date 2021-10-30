It’s difficult to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to a conference foe and a high-ranked team.
To also have to turn attention to another high-ranked opponent in a road battle three days later just adds to the difficulty.
That was No. 6 Nebraska volleyball’s dilemma as it faced No. 11 Minnesota on the road Saturday night, the night before Halloween. Despite a heroic effort and an immense bout, the Huskers fell to the Golden Gophers in a five-set brawl.
As a team, Nebraska finished the long night with 68 kills, 14.5 blocks and a hitting percentage of .136. Leading the way for the Huskers was junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, who finished the match with 15 kills and a hitting percentage of .121.
Along with Kubik, senior outside hitter Lexi Sun finished the match with 12 kills and a hitting percentage of .116. Freshman outside Lindsay Krause also finished the match with 12 kills along with a hitting percentage of .085. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins finished the 12 kills as well, with a hitting percentage of .267.
Rounding out the top five for the team was senior middle blocker, Kayla Caffey. Caffey wrapped up the night with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .280.
The tone was set on the first rally, that being a long back-and-forth bout with a lot of grit. After snatching the point in the extended rally to start the match, Nebraska took hold of the lead, while Minnesota stayed close behind as the score grew. The Golden Gophers even had a jolt of energy when they went on a 3-0 run to tie things up at six.
This began a series of deadlocks, with both sides taking a lead before losing it. But after tying at nine, Minnesota began to move away from the tie as it jumped out to a 12-9 advantage. However, the Huskers weren’t going to let the Gophers get too far ahead as they quickly tied things back up at 12.
Another tie came at 13 before Minnesota pushed ahead with a 15-13 lead going into the media timeout. This time around, the Golden Gophers held off the Huskers’ attempts to tie things back up as the score grew closer and closer to 20. With the score now at 19-16, Nebraska called timeout to recollect itself and get back into the mix of the set.
However, Minnesota didn’t seem to be phased by the Huskers’ timeout, as its lead soon grew to 21-16. That lead would climb up to 24-17 as the Gophers’ momentum continued to build. Another timeout was called by Nebraska, which gave it a chance to get back into the fight. What followed was a 4-0 run by the Huskers to suddenly make it a 24-21 set, which forced Minnesota to call timeout.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, the comeback was soon shut down by the Golden Gophers, as they took set one 25-22.
Minnesota came into the second set confidently, which belied its near-giveaway to the Huskers in set one. In the blink of an eye, the Golden Gophers were up 3-0. But Nebraska quickly refreshed Minnesota’s memory as it tied the score at three a few minutes later. Not only that, the Huskers continued their run until they were the ones who were ahead by three.
Then the Golden Gophers responded, as they snuck right behind Nebraska with a 7-6 deficit. It wasn’t until the score reached nine when the tie finally happened. Another tie happened at 10, then 11, then 12. Minnesota once again tried to take hold of the lead, jumping up to a 16-13 lead before the Huskers called a timeout.
Much like set one, however, the Golden Gophers were seemingly going to run away with the lead as it grew to 19-14, then 21-16, then 22-17. But much like set one, Nebraska wasn’t going down without a fight. Unlike set one, the Huskers completed the comeback and tied the score at 24. This comeback then turned into a heated war as ties continued pushing the score up past 25.
After a long, hard-fought battle, Nebraska put the set away over Minnesota 30-28 to tie the match up at one.
With the match tied at one, the intensity only intensified. The Golden Gophers started things off with a quick 3-1 lead before the Huskers tied it. Minnesota then went up 5-3, but Nebraska tied it up again. Another tie occurred at six then Gophers took an 8-6 lead before the Huskers forced another tie.
Minnesota however continued its theme of taking the lead and jumped ahead 11-8. Following a Nebraska timeout, the Golden Gophers began building upon their lead as it grew to 13-9, then 14-10, then 15-11. It was here where Minnesota for the third time on the night seemingly started pulling away with the set. Soon enough, Minnesota was up 21-13.
Another valiant effort came from the Huskers as Minnesota reached set point. After being down with the aforementioned 21-13 deficit, Nebraska clawed its way back once again as the score soon became 24-21. Then, the Golden Gophers closed out the set 25-21 to go up 2-1 in the match.
Set four opened with another long rally, which ended with the Huskers earning the point. Minnesota quickly snatched the next two points, before Nebraska tied the score. The Gophers then took a 5-2 lead, before the Huskers tied the score. Following another tie at six, Minnesota held onto the lead as the score reached double digits.
But Nebraska stayed right behind the Golden Gophers until eventually tying the score up at 14. After tying up at 15, the Huskers took a turn with the lead. It didn’t last long, however, as Minnesota tied things back up at 17, before taking the lead. What followed was a fierce hither and thither as both teams continued to score on one another with setpoint growing closer and closer.
For the first time on the night, Nebraska got to set point before the Golden Gophers. Round four then came to an end in favor of the Huskers, sending the match into the fifth and final set.
The final set started off much like the previous four with each side trading points. Minnesota struck first with the lead surge as it went up 5-3. But it was the same beat in a different song as Nebraska tied the score back up. The ties continued throughout the set as the win was approaching for both sides.
The Golden Gophers once again broke away with the lead, and this time finally ran away with it. Minnesota put the match away with a 15-9 win in set five.
With the loss, the Huskers are now 16-5 on the season and 10-2 in conference play. The team’s next match will be another road trip, this time to Illinois, who’s coming off a 3-1 win over No. 13 Penn State. The match will be held on Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.