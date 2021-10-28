The cold, grimy autumn rain tumbled from the dreary sky above to the Devaney Center below.
Despite the weather, thousands of frantic Husker fans piled into the venue ready to watch their No. 6 Husker volleyball team take on their biggest challenge of the season in the No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers.
The Huskers' showing on the court matched the weather outside.
Nebraska was swept on Wednesday night 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 ending a 10 match winning streak and earning its first loss in Big Ten play.
“Comes down to winning games by two points,” Cook said postgame. “We lost two of the games by two points tonight so there was the difference.”
Nebraska struggled in the early moments of the first set. Miscues at the service lines gave the Badgers a quick 5-1 lead including the first serve of the match from generally dependable senior setter Nicklin Hames. Her serve’s ill-fated trajectory found less than amicable friends in the net and the floor.
“Look at the first serve, bottom of the net,” Cook said postgame. “What message does that send to Wisconsin? ‘Here you go. We’re not gonna compete tonight’.”
Despite the slow start, the Huskers drew within three before Wisconsin rattled off three points in a row, growing their lead to 12-6. But, behind the mighty serve of freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and the raucous roar of the Husker faithful within the Devaney Center, the Huskers came roaring back on a 4-0 run to tie it at 15-15.
Three points later, the Huskers took the lead, but it wouldn’t last. A 3-0 run for Wisconsin would help them regain the lead at 20-19. The Huskers rallied to tie it once, twice and one final time before the Badgers claimed the first set 26-24 on a lift violation against the Huskers that was disputed by Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand.
“We didn’t attack. We didn’t,” Cook said.
The Badgers got off to a fast start in the second set but were hindered by three service errors in the first twelve rallies. The Huskers tied it at 7-7 on a slide by senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins who had three kills in the set’s first 14 rallies. Aided by three Husker service errors and a successful challenge by coach Kelly Sheffield of the Badgers, Wisconsin took a 15-11 lead.
“It wears you down a bit in those long rallies,” Hames said. “It felt like they were ending up winning them and it takes a lot of confidence out of us.”
Down 18-13, the Huskers turned the tide with three straight blocks capped by a solo block from Husker freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst to draw within two at 18-16, forcing a Wisconsin timeout. A 5-0 run after their timeout would gave the Badgers a 24-17 advantage that helped withstand a late Husker run and seal a Badger 25-19 win in the second set.
The Huskers had nine attack errors in that set. Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause diagnosed the problem as a lack of aggression.
“We just let them be in the driver’s seat this whole time,” Krause said postgame.
Much like the previous set, Nebraska overcame an early Wisconsin lead to tie it 7-7. This time, the Huskers would capitalize on their momentum. Nebraska built a 11-7 lead, scoring six in a row featuring senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey with two kills and a massive solo block of Wisconsin sophomore middle blocker Devyn Robinson.
Sheffield lauded the defense from both sides.
“It was tough to score out for everybody,” Sheffield said postgame. “It was tough.”
In a three set match, there were a combined 127 digs between the two teams in a match that lasted for nearly two hours.
Nebraska maintained a two point advantage before kills by Wisconsin freshman outside hitter Julia Orzol and freshman middle blocker Anna Smrek tied it at 17-17. Nebraska would take the lead on the next point after a Badger service error but Wisconsin scored the next three.
Cook, usually stoic on the sideline, slammed his notepad on the scorers table and called Nebraska’s final timeout.
The Huskers rallied again late, cutting the Badger lead to 24-23, but it wasn’t enough. An attack error on a slide from Stivrins that hit the net clinched the sweep for No. 3 Wisconsin. The Badgers were led by Smrek who had a career best 12 kills in the match. The Badger youngster turned 18 just ten days ago, according to Sheffield.
“You’re just interested to learn about your young players,” Sheffield said. “I didn’t see her flinching. I didn’t see her panicking.”
Hames sensed that the Huskers took a step back in the third set.
“I felt like we took our foot off the gas pedal,” Hames said postgame.
Cook sees most of the issues as on the Husker side of the net and noted missed opportunities in the form of five free balls from Wisconsin in the third set that the Husker attack couldn’t convert.
Now, Nebraska must turn its attention to No. 11 Minnesota. The road doesn’t get any easier for Wisconsin either as it heads to Purdue Sunday.
“There isn’t a coach or a player who gets into a stretch in the Big Ten and says ‘Alright man, we can breathe here’,” Sheffield said. “You have to have a really short memory, win or lose, in this league if you want to have a chance.
Cook shares the same perspective.
“You’re gonna get some lessons you can learn,” Cook said. “The question is do we learn and practice is our first opportunity to think about it tonight and then go back to work.”