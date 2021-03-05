The Nebraska men’s basketball team had an off night on Thursday within the confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Given the run of form the Huskers had been on, such a result wasn’t completely surprising. The problem against No. 5 Iowa, however, was the nature of that performance.
Nebraska picked an unfortunate time for one of its worst performances of the year, a 102-64 loss in which the Huskers’ number of made field goals and turnovers remained the same for a majority of the contest.
Iowa’s ever-improving defense suffocated a streaky Nebraska offense and Hawkeye senior guard Jordan Bohannon lit up the Huskers to the tune of 26 points on eight 3-pointers.
Leading up to Thursday’s game, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg joked that his outfit could play well and still lose by 20 points — a nod to Iowa’s quality. The Huskers looked the furthest thing from good on Thursday night, and what resulted was Nebraska’s most lifeless overall performance since a 90-54 loss to Ohio State on Dec. 30.
“[Iowa’s] a team that, if you don’t play well, they can embarrass you, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Hoiberg said postgame. “Once we continued to miss [shots], it started to affect us getting back in transition. That’s where Bohannon got going, that’s where Garza’s next to impossible to stop.”
As one might expect, the statistics paint an ugly picture when evaluating the Huskers. performance. Nebraska shot 33% both from the field and from 3-point range, had 20 turnovers to 20 made field goals and allowed Iowa to have nearly everything it wanted on the offensive end. Nebraska’s defense, as Hoiberg alluded to, showed little resistance as the Hawkeyes shot 51% from the field and eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since December.
Thursday’s contest was non-competitive from the opening tipoff. Senior center Luka Garza and Bohannon combined for 20 of Iowa’s first 23 points as the Hawkeyes raced out to a 23-9 lead by the 10:23 mark of the first half. The Hawkeyes reclaimed a double-digit lead with 5:49 remaining in the first half, and held it for the remainder of the game.
Iowa’s first half was buoyed by the fact that Nebraska junior forward Derrick Walker picked up two quick fouls defending Garza, but not even he could save the Huskers on this night. Junior forward Lat Mayen achieving the team’s first double-double in conference play with 14 points and 13 rebounds was about the only positive takeaway for Nebraska from the drubbing.
Perhaps the most troubling element of the loss came when Hoiberg and senior guard Kobe Webster, who paced Nebraska’s offense with a team-high 17 points, spoke postgame. Both alluded to the fact that Nebraska may not have been entirely locked in amidst preparing for a top-five foe and heated rival.
It proved to be an early indicator of a rare non-competitive conference loss for Nebraska. In a majority of the Huskers’ Big Ten losses, they’ve battled opponents for at least a half of play.
Nebraska lacked that competitive effort against the Hawkeyes, which upset Hoiberg the most.
“I told the locker room, it’s not very often I’ve gone in there and was disappointed by their lack of effort and fight, tonight was one of those nights.” Hoiberg said. “We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow.”
Webster said that, while the team wasn’t complacent after consecutive wins over Rutgers and Minnesota, Nebraska was as lackadaisical as Hoiberg described entering Thursday’s game. He said that Nebraska came out with a bit less intensity than in previous games, a statement backed up by the team’s play.
“Coach is right, coming in to shootaround we weren’t as sharp. We were a little sloppy, a little casual, and stuff like that leads over to the game,” Webster said postgame. “We were all feeling good, we got two wins in a row, we hadn’t done that all season… We got to come out a little bit more hungry and take our preparations more seriously.”
In addition to being run out of the gym, Nebraska was dominated in areas in which it normally finds success. In the Huskers’ 72-51 win over Rutgers on Monday, Nebraska had 19 assists, 38 points in the paint and nine fastbreak points. Hoiberg’s squad at least shared the ball against the Hawkeyes, with 14 total assists, but mustered just 18 points outside and failed to be effective in transition.
The Huskers finished with zero fastbreak points against Iowa, while the Hawkeyes turned Nebraska errors into 19 fastbreak points. Nebraska’s night-and-day performance between Monday and Thursday’s performance can best be illustrated by the fact that it took Iowa a little over a half to achieve the same point total that Rutgers managed in 40 minutes.
“The lack of urgency in transition, that’s the disappointing thing about this game after doing a really solid job in the last one,” Hoiberg said. “[We] played our best defensive game of the year last game and probably our worst tonight.”
The Huskers are officially locked into the No. 14 seed in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament, but have an opportunity to boost pre-Indianapolis morale against fellow Big Ten bottomfeeder Northwestern. In the tournament, Nebraska will likely play either Penn State or Minnesota, both teams Hoiberg’s group has split series against this year.
On the surface, Thursday night’s performance may be a post-pause anomaly, as Nebraska flopped in nearly every important major category. If Nebraska can remain “locked in” like Hoiberg and Webster said, the team’s best days this season might be ahead of it.
“We don’t really have time to dwell on any of our games just because of our schedule,” Webster said. “We’ll definitely watch film, talk about [the game] a little bit, but we have to be ready for our next game so we can go into the Big Ten Tournament with some momentum.”