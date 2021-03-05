With Nebraska’s showdown against No. 1 Wisconsin called off last weekend, the Huskers were forced to wait another week to play again.
Nebraska’s opponent, Illinois, fell into a similar situation where it too had last weekend’s games postponed. Illinois lost to its most recent opponent, No. 19 Ohio State, and came into the match 2-6.
Despite hanging in the conference cellar, the Fighting Illini led the Huskers through the majority of the first set. Illinois freshman outside hitter Raina Terry was the driving force behind her side, notching seven kills on nine attempts with no errors.
Terry hit .777 and kept Illinois ahead of Nebraska as the Huskers offense started off shaky. Only senior outside hitter Lexi Sun, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik had first set kills for the Huskers.
Sun struggled early on, notching three attack errors early in the first set before getting her first kill.
After those errors, Sun recorded seven kills, finishing the set hitting .250. Stivrins added six kills in the first set, but the Huskers were aided by Illinois’ serving.
Illinois’ three first set serving errors eliminated some of its offensive momentum. Before then, the Fighting Illini stopped Nebraska on several occasions. Yet, with a struggling serve, the Huskers survived the first set uncomfortably with limited offense.
Nebraska won 25-23 and continued its winning ways into the second set through its trio of hitters. Kubik hit .250 with nine kills, Sun hit .342 with 17 kills and Stivrins hit .471 with 10 kills.
Those three finished with 36 out of the 44 kills in Nebraska’s sweep of the Fighting Illini. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was the first Husker besides Kubik, Sun or Stivrins to get a kill, getting her first one to extend Nebraska’s second set lead to 10-6.
While the Husker offense could survive against Illinois with just a trio of hitters, the emergence of Caffey helped overpower the Fighting Illini in the second set. Nebraska’s offense jumped from a .231 hitting percentage in the first set to a .333 mark in the second.
Caffey had three second set kills to round out a balanced offensive effort where no Husker had more than five kills. Nebraska’s opposite side hitters struggled tremendously, on the other hand, getting zero kills despite using both sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn and senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet.
Illinois’ offense also suffered throughout its 25-15 second set loss, hitting .135. Illinois was now on its final stand, and its failure to close the first set made the 2-0 deficit much worse. On top of multiple postponements, Illinois had not won a match since the first weekend of the season.
The third set could’ve been where Illinois simply rolled over against better opposition, but it showed fight instead. For the first 20 points, Illinois either held a lead or were tied with the Huskers.
Tied 20-20, Stivrins was a part of two key blocks that shifted the third set in Nebraska’s favor. Stivrins and Sun teamed up for a block to give Nebraska a 21-20 advantage, its first lead of the third set.
Nebraska then took a 23-21 lead after Stivrins and junior setter Nicklin Hames blocked senior outside hitter Megan Cooney. Cooney struggled mightily against the Husker front row, hitting -.045 and getting more errors than kills.
In the end, Caffey took the final point of the match with her seventh kill to seal the win 25-22.
No. 4 Nebraska grabbed its fifth sweep of the season, improving to 8-1 and keeping up in the conference title race. Ohio State (12-0), Wisconsin (10-0) and Minnesota (9-1) are all ahead of the Huskers.
Nebraska will play Illinois again in less than 24 hours to cap off the weekend.