Tied 1-1 in the third set, No. 4 Nebraska took a 24-22 lead against No. 5 Minnesota and was about to win its second consecutive game. The Huskers were one point away from taking a much-needed 2-1 lead.
The Huskers were down 11-6 in the third set before tying the set at 12-12 and did not give up the lead for almost the rest of the set. Up 24-22, senior outside hitter Lexi Sun launched a backrow attack that went just on the wrong side of the back out of bounds line.
Minnesota never gave the ball back after that attack, scoring three consecutive points to take the third set and lead 2-1. Minnesota senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy got two consecutive kills before Minnesota senior middle blocker Reagan Pittman finished the set off with a block.
“We missed a dig, I think we missed a serve. We had our chances to win that game. We didn’t finish,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “We should have won the game but we didn’t take advantage. We can’t do that against a great team.”
The Huskers fell short in the fourth set as well, losing 25-23 after Sun’s 10th attack error of the night. No. 4 Nebraska dropped its first match of the season while the Golden Gophers grabbed their fifth consecutive win against a ranked foe.
Like the previous two weekends, the Golden Gophers were led by a heavy dose of Samedy on offense. Samedy had 23 kills and then 19 kills in consecutive nights against the Nittany Lions, while against No. 11 Purdue, she had 28 and then 20 kills.
If there was one foe to cool Samedy down, it would be Nebraska. In the only 2019 matchup against the Huskers, Samedy had just 11 kills, five attack errors and hit .200 in a five-set match.
Sun took the first points of the game with a kill before Minnesota rattled off a 6-0 run. In those first six Golden Gopher points, Samedy had two kills along with a block assist to get the Gophers rolling in the first set.
The first set was domination from the opening serve as Minnesota won 25-15 while Samedy recorded six kills, two blocks and only one attack error. Samedy hit .500 in the first set and showed why Cook said her play was among the best in college volleyball.
“[Samedy] did everything we thought she was going to do,” Cook said. “Our players didn’t make plays at the end of the game and Samedy did. That’s the difference in the match.”
Nebraska reshuffled its starting line-up to combat Sameday, rotating in two players at both the second middle blocker spot and the right-side hitter. The Huskers struggled to limit Minnesota’s attack in the first set but by the end of the first, the Huskers found something despite losing by 10.
“We built momentum at the end of the first game,” junior setter Nicklin Hames said postgame. “In the second game, we thought of it as a whole brand new match and our first set.”
Nebraska continued its early set struggles, going down 8-2 in the second set and particularly struggled against the arm of Minnesota junior libero CC McGraw. McGraw had a serving ace to give the Gophers another early lead and all three of her aces came near the beginning of each set.
Unlike the first set, the Huskers slowly came back. Nebraska was led by senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik ,the only consistent Husker hitters of the night.
Kubik and Stivrins combined for 11 second-set kills to lead the comeback. Nebraska took a 15-14 lead off a Stivrins kill that the Huskers never let go off as they won 25-20 to tie it up at 1-1.
Kubik hit .300 with 15 kills while Stivrins finished with 16 kills and hit .367 against the Golden Gophers. The duo’s performance was overshadowed by the rest of the offense as the Huskers hit .152 as a team and finished with 31 attack errors.
Nebraska’s offensive futility was a reason the Huskers found themselves down early in the first three sets. The Gophers’ block defense was led by Pittman as she finished with 14 block assists or a part of 14 of 20 Minnesota’s blocks.
Pittman’s performance in the front row got the most of Sun and senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey. The two had proven to be reliable offensive players but were rendered ineffective by Minnesota’s front row.
Nebraska’s third-most efficient hitter was Hames with a .167 hitting percentage. The Huskers offense's inability to have a viable third option was a downfall in the third set as Sun and sophomore right-side hitter Riley Zuhn both had attack errors in the final four points.
Meanwhile, the Golden Gopher offense could not maintain their momentum from the first set except for Samedy. Samedy hit .379, the most efficient of any player in the game, while having 58 swings and notching 27 kills.
Samedy’s level of play grew as she had 17 kills over the final two sets and led a 10-2 run in the fourth set to help Minnesota take a 16-11 lead. Samedy had three kills during that run while Pittman blocked Stivrins on consecutive attacks.
Despite the run, Nebraska began a comeback of its own with four kills from Kubik to tie the set at 20-20, which then became a 23-23 stalemate. With Nebraska serving, there was a chance for a fifth set but Minnesota scored the next two points.
Nebraska plays Minnesota again on Sunday morning. Despite the loss, Nebraska held the Gophers offense to a .203 hitting percentage despite struggling to return serves and being out-blocked.
“We should have a better understanding of the level of what we’re going to have to play at on Sunday to be successful,” Cook said.