Looking at the week’s schedule, many fans would’ve expected the five-set thriller to perhaps come against No. 19 Creighton, a team that the Huskers would eventually come to sweep. Few would’ve picked No. 20 Utah, the Saturday night game.
When Nebraska took a 2-0 lead over the Utes, another sweep seemed inevitable, and the Huskers were on the verge of another impressive ranked win. Yet, Utah would come to show why it earned a ranking, and came all the way back to hand the Huskers their first loss of the season.
“We didn’t play great team volleyball,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “We didn’t trust each other. Utah had some great shots, but we should’ve put shots on them.”
As a team, Nebraska finished the night with 57 kills, eight blocks and a hitting percentage of .202.
Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause led the charge for the Huskers with 15 kills, five blocks and a hitting percentage of .317. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey finished the night with 10 kills, two blocks and a hitting percentage of .292, while freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst also finished the night with 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .292 as well.
Utah’s top three players of the night deserve particular mention, as they combined for 56 of the Utes’ 68 total kills. Senior outside hitter Madelyn Robinson was third for Utah in the match with 12 kills, 12 digs and a hitting percentage of .188. In second was junior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington, with 17 kills and a hitting percentage of .286. Leading the night however on both sides was fifth-year senior outside hitter Dani Drews with 27 kills, 16 digs and a hitting percentage of .176.
“Drews was worth the price of admission,” Cook said. “She led her team to victory and we had our chances. We didn’t get it done, let them back in it, and they got us in the end.”
The opening set started off as a back-and-forth bout. After ties at the first three points, the Utes took a crack at holding the lead. Nebraska quickly shut this down with a tie at 6-6, followed by an ace by junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and a kill by Caffey.
Following a Utah timeout, the Huskers attempted to build momentum, going up 11-8. However, the Utes responded by tying the set at 11, which led to a Nebraska timeout. After tying up at 12 and 13, the Huskers once again made an effort to take off with the lead. Despite Utah trying to object to the ordeal with three points, Nebraska expanded on its lead making the score 21-16.
In spite of a Utes timeout, the Huskers’ momentum continued. Even with two more points by the Utes, Kubik put the game away, 25-18, with a soft touch that dropped to the wood.
This momentum died down as the second set commenced. After an early back-and-forth up to 7-7, Utah snatched the lead to go up 9-7. But much like set one, the Huskers didn’t take this lightly. The Utes responded with another surge ahead, this time going up 16-12.
A couple of traded points followed, putting the score at 18-14 which is where Nebraska made its move. In the blink of an eye, the Huskers were down 18-17 and Utah called timeout. The timeout gave the Utes a chance to drop two points in quick succession, leading to Nebraska calling a timeout.
With the score 20-17 Utah, the Huskers made one final attempt to cut back in. The Utes held strong, leading 23-20 and on their way to taking the second set.
Then Nebraska erupted.
After dropping three points, including a tremendous rally involving a series of saves by multiple Huskers, Nebraska tied the set at 23. Following a tie at 24, the Huskers took advantage of an attack error by Utah and put set two away, 26-24, with a combined block by Krause and senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach.
The Utes came out of the intermission with fire, jumping ahead 6-2 early on in set three. Then Nebraska tried erupting again.
After a 6-2 run to tie the game at eight, then nine, then 10, the Huskers took the lead and held on to it. That was, until Utah tied the game at 16 and took the lead shortly after. Nebraska then called timeout to recollect itself and go for the final surge to put the match away.
The surge started with ties at 17 and 18 before the Huskers jumped ahead to make it 20-18. Following a Utes timeout, the score was then tied at 20, before Utah jumped ahead 21-20. After exchanging more ties, Nebraska grabbed the 24-23 lead needing just one more point to complete the sweep.
However, the Utes wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying the game at 24, then 25 before taking a 26-25 lead. A Husker timeout couldn’t stop Utah from capping off the set and taking its first win of the match 27-25.
“I feel we stopped going after it, in the end of the third set, then the fourth, then the fifth,” senior setter Nicklin Hames said postgame. “Utah was going after it, they were really attack us and we were stopping them.”
Nebraska tried to take the loss as a wake-up call in the fourth set, going up 4-1, but soon the score was tied at five, ties repeating itself throughout the set. The Utes then broke the trend with a 3-0 run to go up 13-10 before the Huskers called timeout.
Utah only seemed to build its momentum coming off the timeout, managing a 17-12 lead. Nebraska tried chipping into the lead, making it 17-14, but the Utes quickly halted the attempt by going up 21-15.
Utah once again finished strong, taking set four 25-22.
The Utes brought their momentum into set five, going up 4-1, when Nebraska called time. This quick breather allowed the Huskers to tie things up at four, but then Utah jumped ahead 7-4. The Huskers quickly got back behind the Utes trailing 7-6, then 8-7, then 9-8, then 10-9.
After Nebraska took the lead, it was Utah’s turn to make another tie at 13, before taking a 14-13 lead. The Huskers called its final timeout in a do-or-die moment. Despite 8,000 fans roaring, and a remarkable effort by Nebraska, the Utes sealed the comeback with a 15-13 win in set five.
With this loss, the Huskers are now 6-1 on the season and will need to make a quick turnaround as it plays a road match against Stanford, Tuesday Sep. 14. This’ll be Nebraska’s first road battle against the Cardinal at Stanford under Cook.
The match begins at 7 p.m. and can be watched on the PAC 12 network.
“We look at the loss and move on,” Hames said. “Try to figure out what happened, what went wrong and do what we can control. Our energy was really low, so for the next game, we need to make sure we have a lot of energy.”