The Minnesota softball team had a terrific day pitching in Saturday’s doubleheader, shutting out the Huskers in both games.
The Huskers were no-hit by Minnesota junior pitcher Autumn Pease in the first half of the doubleheader, losing 2-0. The Golden Gophers continued their dominance in the second game, winning 9-0 in six innings.
The no-hitter was the first of Pease’s career, and the second time the Huskers have been no-hit this season. Pease only allowed two baserunners in the game with a hit-by-pitch in the third inning and a walk in the fifth.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell also had a great pitching outing for the Huskers in the first game. Ferrell allowed just three hits, and had a no-hitter through the first four innings.
Minnesota nearly broke up Ferrell’s no-hit bid in the bottom of the fourth inning. Senior third baseman Katie Kemmetmueller hit a deep fly ball to center field, but senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker made a spectacular catch at the wall to rob the home run.
The Golden Gophers got their first hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freshman catcher Sarah Kinch hit a leadoff double for the first hit of the game. After a dropped third strike got senior shortstop Carlie Brandt out at first, Kinch’s pinch-runner, senior utility Macy Gill, took off for third. The throw by senior first baseman Sarah Yocom was off-target, allowing Gill to score the first run of the game.
Junior left fielder Ellee Jensen singled, and stole second base to put herself in scoring position. A single by junior center fielder Natalie DenHartog scored Jensen, giving the Golden Gophers a 2-0 lead. All three of Minnesota’s hits came in the fifth inning.
Nebraska was unable to answer offensively, and senior right fielder Tristen Edwards popped out to secure the win and no-hitter for Minnesota.
The second half of the doubleheader continued the theme of dominant pitching performances, with no runs brought in during the first three innings.
However, Minnesota found its footing offensively in the bottom of the fourth inning. After two quick outs to start the frame, sophomore first baseman Sydney Strelow hit a single down the right field line. A walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third for the Golden Gophers.
Brandt took advantage of the opportunity, hitting a double on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to drive in two runs. Brandt advanced to second after a walk, giving Minnesota another chance with runners in scoring position. Freshman right fielder MacKenzie Denson hit a ground ball that slipped out of freshman shortstop Billie Andrews’s glove and rolled into the outfield. The error allowed Brandt to score and extended the Minnesota lead to 3-0.
Minnesota extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kinch continued her excellent weekend, hitting a three-run home run to put the Golden Gophers up 6-0. The home run gave Kinch five RBIs on the series so far, and extended her hitting streak to five games.
After again shutting down Nebraska offensively, Minnesota entered the bottom of the sixth needing two runs to end the game by run rule. Minnesota got its potential game-ending runs on base with a walk and a single by Jensen, and DenHartog ended the game early with a towering three-run blast to left field, giving the Golden Gophers a 9-0 victory.
Senior pitcher Amber Fiser got the win for Minnesota. Fiser struck out four batters and allowed just two hits in five innings pitched. This is the second doubleheader of the season where Nebraska has had just two total hits across the two games, with the first happening March 11 against Michigan.
Nebraska will finish the series with Minnesota tomorrow at noon.