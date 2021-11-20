Just over 24 hours before No. 11 Nebraska volleyball took the court against No. 15 Penn State Friday night, it was announced that the Huskers Saturday night home match against Rutgers was cancelled.
The news meant that for five players, it would possibly be their final match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center as, all of a sudden, Friday’s match was now Senior Night.
For them, the team knew the importance of this impromptu final home match of the regular season and not only took down the challenging Nittany Lions, but swept them.
Following the sweep, the seniors were honored. The five seniors were middle blocker Kayla Caffey, setter Nicklin Hames, middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and outside hitter Lexi Sun.
As for the team, leading the charge on the night for Nebraska wasn’t a senior, but instead junior outside hitter Madi Kubik. Kubik finished the night with 12 kills and a hitting percentage of .163. Sun followed Kubik with eight kills and a hitting percentage of .077 while Caffey was third with seven kills and a hitting percentage of .636. Stivrins took fourth with six kills and a hitting percentage of .125, her second lowest of the season. Rounding out the top five, freshman outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein had 5 kills and a hitting percentage of .500.
“It was a really good match,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame. “Fans got their money’s worth, it was really good volleyball. It was an electric night. Then Senior Night, it’s just a lifetime memory for them.”
Caffey started things off for Nebraska with a kill down the middle. It didn’t take long for Penn State to get on the board as it earned its first point following a wide hit by the Huskers.
Then, a combined block by Kubik and Stivrins gave Nebraska a 2-1 lead. After jumping out to 4-1, the Huskers gave Penn State another point off another wide hit. Kubik replied to the Nebraska attack error by firing a shot and earning a kill to make it 5-2.
Following a diving save by freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez, Sun dropped in a kill of her own to make it 6-2. When Penn State got another point, a block combo of Stivrins and Hames made the score 7-3 Huskers. Two more points followed for Nebraska with Sun delivering another kill and Stivrins landing a service ace. Stivrins couldn’t replicate her previous serve as the next serve hit the net, making the score 9-4.
Caffey did back up the service error by slamming down another kill to make it 10-4. Penn State responded with its first kill of the set to make it 10-5. This would then be a start of a somewhat back-and-forth but the Huskers continued to extend their lead. With kills by Sun, Stivrins, freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause and Kubik, Nebraska outmatched the Nittany Lions as the lead soon became 17-7.
A soft drop by the Lions that fell between a group of Huskers made it 18-9 but a wide Nittany Lion serve then made it 19-9. Following two points by the Nittany Lions, the crowd began cheering to get Nebraska back into it. This seemed to work, as during the ensuing long rally as Sun touched one down to give the Huskers a 20-11 lead.
Penn State tried its own soft touch on Sun, but the senior wasn’t fooled and made it 21-11. Two more kills by Kubik and a kill from Krause made it 24-14. However, a net violation by Penn State decided the first set, giving Nebraska a 25-14 victory.
The second set opened with sheer madness as Rodriguez dove to the back of the block and sent the ball back over the net to extend the first-point rally. Unfortunately, the point would end in Penn State’s favor. Following another kill by the Nittany Lions, the crowd roared back to life. Once again, the crowd’s influence worked as Kubik earned another kill. But, the next point went to Penn State due to a wide hit.
Stivrins kept Nebraska close behind as she dropped in a kill. Akana then landed a service ace to tie the set at three. But, a Nittany Lions’ kill made it 4-3 and a wide Husker hit made it 5-3. Following a Penn State block, Stivrins and Hames denied the Nittany Lions another kill with a combined block but Penn State responded with two straight points.
The Huskers hung around, earning two points of their own to make it 8-6. After another Nittany Lions kill, Sun’s kill attempt was blocked, but went out-of-bounds, giving Nebraska the point. But, Penn State held onto its lead as the second set went on. When the media timeout came, the Nittany Lions were up 15-10.
A long rally followed the timeout, with this one ending in the Huskers favor. That rally didn’t give Nebraska a surge as Penn State continued holding its lead. Following a Huskers’ timeout, with the score 19-14, the Nittany Lions only built upon their lead to 22-15.
Another timeout came shortly from Nebraska, this time being what it needed as it got three straight to cut the deficit 22-18. Penn State then called a timeout but wasn’t enough to stop the Husker momentum. Kubik delivered another kill after another extended rally, but the Nittany Lions got their own kill to make the score 23-19. But Lauenstein gave the Huskers hope with her kill to cut the deficit to three.
Stivrins succeeded on another block, then Hames accompanied the senior with her own block to make it 23-22. Stivrins tied things up with a kill before Penn State called its second timeout to attempt to stifle the Huskers. Two consecutive Nittany Lion wide hits would give the Huskers a 25-23 set win.
“The set proved that this team is showing up,” Cook said. “It shows we can win close games and show some toughness. It’s what we’ve been working on, hanging in there. We’re trying to be bullet-proof.”
Lauenstein opened up set three with a kill that gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long for the Huskers as the Nittany Lions soon had a 3-2 lead. Kubik with a keen kill tied the score, but Penn State took the lead once again. After falling behind 6-3, Nebraska slowly crawled back into the set but the Nittany Lions were seemingly holding off the Huskers.
Unlike the second set however, Penn State’s lead didn’t grow as big, which led to Stivrins landing a shot down the middle to tie the score at 12. Sun then gave the Huskers the lead with a kill, but the Nittany Lions retaliated and tied things up.
This stretch of the third set saw at least six ties before Penn State seemingly took control of the set at 21-20, forcing a Husker timeout.
The Huskers came out the timeout tying the set at 21 before a Caffey kill gave them the lead 22-21. The Nittany Lions replied right back but Caffey delivered another kill to make the score 23-22. Penn State then called a timeout tied up things at 23, but Nebraska then not only took the lead, but the set 25-23 and the match.
“It felt great to get the win,” Hames said postgame. “The emotions of everything that has happened really fueled that and we wanted to go out with a bang. There were so many emotions throughout and I’m so happy to have been apart of this program.”
Following the win, the Senior Night ceremony commenced. It began with the honoring of executive associate Pat Logsdon, who received the Dr. Barbara Hibner Trailblazer Award for her contribution to Nebraska athletics since 1979.
Then the five seniors were honored. It began with a video with each senior reflecting on the journey they’ve had at Nebraska. Then, one-by-one, the seniors walked out of the tunnel; Caffey, Hames, Schwarzenbach, Stivrins and Sun.
“It’s a special group,” Cook said. “They’ve won a lot of matches, they produced our highest GPA average ever and they also encountered a lot of challenges. But they handle everything really well and they’ve really matured. It’s been a different journey for them, a normal senior would have.”
With this win, along with the forfeit win due to the cancelled Rutgers match, the Huskers are now 21-6 on the season and 15-3 in conference play. Only two matches are left in the regular season, which will be a road trip to Wisconsin and then Purdue on consecutive days.
The Wisconsin match is set for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. while the Purdue match is set for Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. and both can also be viewed on Big Ten Network.