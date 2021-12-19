It was a shame that a team had to lose.
The stage was set. The lights were the brightest. It was an NCAA Volleyball Championship attendance record of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Fans streamed in from the outside where many had waited for hours in the cold December mist hoping to catch a glimpse of their team as they entered the arena.
The best two teams in the Big Ten were ready to go head to head on a Saturday night for all of the marbles.
The match that followed lived up to every ounce of the hype. Phenomenal digs, mighty swings and highlight plays abounded in a cornucopia of volleyball glory. It was the final that volleyball fans deserved.
“I think the fans got their money's worth,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said postgame. “It was a great match with two great teams and not a lot of separation in points.”
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield felt the same.
“It was a heck of a match,” Sheffield said postgame. “Just an absolute grind and that's how it should be.”
In the end, the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers emerged victorious for the third time this season over the No. 10 Nebraska Huskers, claiming the NCAA Volleyball National Championship 23-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.
Serving was the first difference maker in the match. Nebraska kept Wisconsin out of system led by a 4-0 service run and an ace by sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana. The Badgers stayed within striking distance with powerful serves of their own, but Nebraska caught fire behind three straight kills from senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and built a 16-10 lead on a 5-0 run.
An ace for Wisconsin capped off a 5-1 stretch that cut the Husker lead to 19-17. Yet, two rallies later, the Badger serve found the bottom of the net and Nebraska led 21-18 after the service error.
The fourth Wisconsin service error gave the Huskers match point and Nebraska starved a 3-0 Badger run by relying on senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who delivered her fourth kill of the match as Nebraska won the set 25-22.
Next came a set of epic proportions. By the end, 11 ties and six lead changes set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Nebraska lost the first point of the second set, and that’s when senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey took over. In the first 10 rallies, Caffey had three meteoric kills and a titanic block to put the Huskers ahead 7-3.
After that, service errors hampered the Huskers. Nebraska led it 17-15 and 18-16 before service errors by Stivrins and Kubik nullified momentum. Wisconsin capitalized and took the lead 21-20, drawing a Nebraska timeout.
Back and forth they went into extra rallies. Above the 25 point threshold, there were four ties and three lead changes. Caffey had two kills to even the score for Nebraska, but a 3-0 Wisconsin run where Stivrins was denied twice by Badger senior middle blocker Dana Rettke lifted Wisconsin to a 31-29 victory.
“You've got to give them credit. It's not like we lost those — they had to earn them,” Cook said. “We didn't give them away. It was great volleyball.”
In the third, Nebraska’s outstanding defensive effort was on full display. Leading the way was senior setter Nicklin Hames, whose one-armed digs and sliding ups exemplified the prowess of the Husker back line. Yet, despite those efforts, Wisconsin led 14-12 after another Nebraska service error.
Each time the Huskers put together a run, the Badgers would answer. That changed with Nebraska down 23-20. A 3-0 run for the Huskers tied it at 23. Once again, Wisconsin found an answer in sophomore middle blocker Devyn Robinson whose consecutive kills delivered the set for the Badgers 25-23.
“Gotta give Wisconsin credit. They touched us. They blocked us,” Cook said. “We were in system all the time and they just turned some plays.”
The fourth set was just as contested as the previous three. Nebraska led by two but the Badgers tied it three times before a 3-0 Husker run gave Nebraska a 8-5 advantage. Wisconsin continued to chip away at the Husker lead and eventually broke through with successive blocks, claiming a 11-10 edge that was its first of the set.
Both squads went blow for blow until it was Nebraska’s turn to break through. The Badgers tried to set up freshman middle blocker Anna Smrek, but the set missed the mark and fell harmlessly to the floor for a Husker point. Then, Stivrins set Nebraska ablaze with a pair of blocks garnering the most electric “Roof” chant of the night from Husker fans.
Wisconsin rallied within one at 24-23 when a diving up from Akana saved the match for the Huskers. Freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst put the ball on the back line off the assist from Kubik and the Huskers tied the match with a 25-23 fourth-set victory. It had to be seen to be believed.
“There were a lot of times where we could have so easily given up, but we didn't,” Stivrins said postgame.
Wisconsin won the first seven points of the fifth.
The rotation of freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez, freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause, Kubik, Caffey, Hames and Batenhorst couldn’t introduce the ball to the Wisconsin side of the floor. That was the No. 1 rotation for Nebraska. According to Cook, it gives the Huskers their best four servers in a row.
“We thought that could be the difference and we just got stuck in that rotation,” Cook said.
The Badgers led by as many as 9-2 before the self-inflicted wounds appeared once again. Two hitting errors and a service error combined for a 3-0 Husker run and 9-5 Badger lead. The four point spread held until match point. Wisconsin led 14-10 yet, despite being blocked 24 times, there was a glimmer of hope for the Huskers.
Nebraska staved off three match points with two kills by Kubik and another by Krause. The final kill from Kubik was originally ruled out, but Nebraska spent its final challenge to review the play and the Huskers stayed alive down 14-12.
The match would not end without the say of Rettke with not a block, but a piledriving swing. After a lengthy rally, she found the open floor and Wisconsin had its first national championship in program history.
In sports, there are winners and losers. Those categories are mutually exclusive. On a night like Saturday, it doesn’t seem right.
For some, such as senior outside hitter Lexi Sun and Stivrins, it was their final chance to reach college volleyball’s summit. Others such as Krause, Batenhorst, Rodriguez or even Caffey and Hames, should they decide to give it a go, will get another opportunity.
“It's been a lot of fun to compete with this team and I think that's what, that's obviously what got us here,” Stirvrins said. “How much we love each other and how much we love playing. It's been a joy to play with them.”
One word according to Stivrins describes the last year of her life. From an unprecedented spring volleyball season, to her back injury, the recovery, this season and finally to Saturday night everything has been unpredictable.
“I'm just blessed to have had the people around me that I did,” Stivrins said. “Because I don't think I could have got through everything I did without them.”
Yet, there must be winners and losers. It has to be. Because without those tiers, there is no meaning. Without stakes, there would be no value in a show such as the one put on that floor in Columbus. No meaning in the return of sixth-year seniors or the strivings of a team in victory, or defeat.
The worth of a match like Saturday’s isn’t lost on Cook. He said that this may be the proudest he has been of a Nebraska team.
“These guys are going to own Nebraska with this effort,” Cook said. “Win or lose tonight, the Husker nation is really, really proud right now.”