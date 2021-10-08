As the Big Ten volleyball commenced in University Park, Pennsylvania the last two undefeated teams in conference play battled to retain conference supremacy.
No. 10 Nebraska came out triumphant, taking down No. 13 Penn State in four sets.
The Huskers finished the hard-fought night with 62 kills, eight service aces, eight total blocks and a hitting percentage of .244. The win marks Nebraska’s second win of the season against a top-25 opponent, with its first being a sweep over then-No. 19 Creighton on Sept. 8.
Leading the way for the Huskers was junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, finishing with 19 kills and a hitting percentage of .235. Behind Kubik, freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst earned a season-high 15 kills and a hitting percentage of .375. Freshman outside Lindsay Krause was third for Nebraska, tallying11 kills and a hitting percentage of .207.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was fourth with nine kills, a hitting percentage of .211 and four blocks. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins rounded out the top five with eight kills and a hitting percentage of .467.
“They were taking big swings tonight and I loved it,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “They had the attack mode all night and we found ways to get kills.”
The match began with an expected extension of rallies between the last two undefeated teams in Big Ten play. After the Huskers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Penn State struck back with two points of its own. However, Nebraska wasn’t phased by the early Lions’ pressure as the lead soon became 7-2 for the road team.
Following a timeout by the home team, Penn State made another effort to cut into the score as its deficit soon became 8-4. That was until a service error gave the Huskers the opportunity to build momentum. Even with the extended rallies and a service error on Nebraska’s end, it seemed that the Huskers were going to run away with the first set as the Huskers led 14-5.
Once again, the Lions tried to find some form of energy to bounce back. After mustering up a 3-1 Nittany Lions run, the Huskers once again made an attempt to shut down Penn State. As Nebraska hit the 20-point mark, the Nittany Lions trailed by eight.
Another point fell in favor of the Huskers before Penn State called its second timeout. With the score 21-12, the Lions couldn’t withstand Nebraska’s momentum despite another valiant effort to make the set at least competitive. The score reached 24-16 but a Nittany Lion service error gave Nebraska set one, 25-16.
The second set commenced with another back-and-forth shootout. Although it was the Nittany Lions who tried taking off with the lead, Nebraska answered right back each time. After tying at five, the Huskers took their first chance at running away with the lead.
However, Penn State kept right on pace with Nebraska in the second set. The Lions regained the lead but endured another service error to allow a tie at 11. Nebraska took advantage of the window and jumped out to a 13-11 lead but Penn State promptly took a 14-13 lead.
After another Nittany Lions service error, the score was tied at 14, but the Lions took the lead again before the media timeout. Nebraska’s first timeout was called shortly after as the deficit became 17-14 for the Huskers. A long rally followed this timeout, but Penn State was triumphant and made the lead 18-14. The Huskers chipped into the lead as the Nittany Lions approached the 20 points. Then, with a perfect block by Batenhorst, Nebraska got to 20 first and took a seemingly all-important 20-19 lead.
A war on the backstretch began as both teams tried to put set two away in its favor. Penn State struck first, going up 23-21 and forcing another Husker timeout. The timeout did little for the Huskers as Penn State jumped to set point and blocked Stivrins’ kill strike to win 25-22.
“We knew it was going to be a really tough match,” Cook said. “They were going to be a lot of long rallies. Both teams are really scrappy and it was a great match to watch. It was a fight where every point could determine the match.”
Set three appeared to replicate set two’s theme of a back-and-forth skirmish, but Penn State soon began to pull away as it went up 7-3. Ensuing a Nebraska timeout, the lead was cut down to 7-6 before the Huskers tied up the set at eight. The Nittany Lions got another surge, reaching 10-8, but Nebraska responded with another tie at 10.
Leads were frequently exchanged following 10-10 but after another stalemate at the 15th point mark, the Huskers began to spark a fire as they jumped up 18-15. Penn State called a timeout to try and put down the flames, which seemed to work as it rattled off two consecutive points. But Nebraska wasn’t phased by the Nittany Lions’ sudden jolt, retaking a three-point lead at 20-17.
Penn State replied with another smite at the lead, making it 21-20, but the Huskers fired off another couple of points to go up 23-20. Coming off a timeout, the Nittany Lions made one final effort to snatch the set, tying up at 23. Penn State’s last-ditch effort ended abruptly as Kubik and Stirvins delivered devastating kills to put set three away 25-23.
“Both teams are exceptional defensive teams,” Cook said. “It was some high-level volleyball tonight with all the chaos plays on getting those swings.”
After the Lions opened up the fourth set with two points, the Huskers responded with six straight. Following a timeout, Penn State bounced back with a 4-0 run to tie up at 6-6 and held steady at 7-7. Nebraska then unleashed another downpour on the Nittany Lions. With the score now 12-7, the Huskers’ chances to put the match away were looking more and more likely.
Penn State tried to deny the inevitable as the score reached 17-11 with a timeout and eventually the score became 18-14. But Nebraska, despite being surrounded by Nittany Lions fans, had all the energy in the arena. While Penn State got points, the Huskers got the match as they won set four 25-17.
“Any win on the road, any win in the Big Ten is a great win,” Cook said. “But the way they played tonight made it a really special win. We haven’t been playing like this all season, but we’ve been building it the last three weeks. They came out tonight and gave a great effort.”
With this win, Nebraska is now 11-3 on the season and now the lone team atop the Big Ten with a 5-0 record in conference play. The team will stay on the road as they travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers. The match will begin at noon on Sunday, Oct. 10 and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus.