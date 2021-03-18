After finishing third in the Big Ten Championships and earning eight automatic bids, nine Huskers will take the mat at the NCAA Championships, which start Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.
Senior Eric Schultz is the highest seed for the Huskers, seeded second in the 197-pound weight class. Schultz lost in the Big Ten championship to Michigan senior Miles Amine, who is the top seed in the weight class. Another name to look out for at 197 pounds is three-seed Arizona State junior Kordell Norfleet, who is undefeated on the season with over 75% of his wins being bonus point victories.
Junior Mikey Labriola is the second-highest-seeded Husker, earning the fourth seed at 174 pounds. Labriola had an impressive performance in the Big Ten Championships, finishing third and defeating fifth-seeded Michigan senior Logan Massa by major decision. Iowa senior and Big Ten champion Michael Kemerer is the top seed in the weight class. Penn State freshman Carter Stirocci, who defeated Labriola in sudden victory in the conference bracket, is seeded third. With momentum from a strong performance in the Big Ten Championship, and familiar competition in the top seeds, Labriola has a great chance to reach the podium.
Sophomore Ridge Lovett used a strong Big Ten Championship performance at 149 pounds to improve his conference tournament seven seed to a five seed at the NCAA Championships. Lovett lost in the championship match to No. 1 overall seed Ohio State sophomore Sammy Sasso.
Notable athletes competing for the podium along with Lovett will be North Carolina junior Austin O’Connor, Missouri junior Brock Mauller and Oklahoma State senior Boo Lewallen. O’Connor was the two seed in last year’s tournament before the cancellation, and is undefeated on the season with five bonus point victories. Mauller, the tournament’s three seed, is also undefeated and defeated fourth-seeded Lewallen in sudden victory earlier in the season.
Nebraska’s other breakout performer, senior Taylor Venz, earned a No. 8 seed at 184 pounds. Venz made it to the finals of the Big Ten Championship before falling 10-5 to Penn State sophomore Aaron Brooks, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket. However, Venz has a good chance to reach the podium if he keeps his momentum up.
Venz’s competition at 184 pounds includes Binghamton junior Lou DePrez and Virginia Tech junior Hunter Bolen. Deprez has an impressive 86 career wins, and is undefeated on the season. Bolen lost in the ACC championship to North Carolina State sophomore Trent Hidlay in sudden victory, but Bolen is still 3-1 against Hidlay in his career.
Senior Chad Red Jr. also earned a No. 8 seed at 141-pounds. Red Jr. lost in the Big Ten semifinal to Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman, who is the top seed in the NCAA Championships. Red’s position in relation to Eierman on the bracket means the two will likely have a rematch if both reach the quarterfinals.
Sophomore Peyton Robb will get his first chance to wrestle at the NCAA Championships this year after qualifying for the tournament last year before cancellation. Robb, a No. 14 seed, will face Purdue freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis in the first round at 165 pounds. Robb defeated Nijenhuis by a 6-3 decision at the Big Ten Championships.
Heavyweight senior Christian Lance will also have a rematch from the conference tournament for his first round matchup. The No. 12 seed Lance faces off against No. 21 seed Ohio State junior Tate Orndorff, who Lance defeated by 3-2 decision in the Big Ten fifth-place match. Should Lance win again, he will likely face Iowa sophomore Tony Cassioppi in the second round, who is 3-0 against Lance in his career.
Senior Caleb Licking was the last Husker to earn an automatic bid at 157-pounds. Licking finished seventh at the Big Ten Championships, and is the lowest-seeded Husker wrestler in the tournament with a No. 28 seed. Licking will face fifth-seeded Iowa senior Kaleb Young, who defeated Licking by 17-5 major decision in their early-season dual meet.
Senior Liam Cronin got the only at-large bid for the Huskers. The 125-pound Indiana transfer earned the No. 13 seed after finishing 9-3 on the season. Cronin will face No. 29 seed Kent State senior Jake Ferri in the first round. Ferri has a 13-2 record, with over half of his wins being bonus point victories.
The NCAA Wrestling Championships start Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Louis, Missouri. ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise the first two days of the event, coverage will move to ESPN on Saturday evening.