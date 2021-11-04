It was another long, hard and stellar practice for senior volleyball setter Nicklin Hames on the first day of November.
Coming off two straight losses, a lot of attention was centered on the team getting better and getting ready for the next match. Hames knew this as well as anyone.
But, after exiting from the court at the conclusion of practice, Hames was pulled to the side and told an interesting piece of information.
Hames is currently one assist behind the school record in career assists in the rally scoring era with 4,124. Hames shares this top spot with alumni Kelly Hunter, whose final season as a Husker came right before Hames stepped on the scene at Nebraska.
“I focus on being the best I can be for my team,” Hames said following practice Monday. “I didn’t even realize I was tied with Kelly Hunter for career assists until a few minutes ago. So, I just want to continue what I’ve been doing and help my team get better in any way I can.”
Even before beginning her freshman year at Webb School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hames was a part of the high school’s varsity volleyball team and led them to five Division II-A state championships, even playing on the varsity team as an 8th grader. Along with the five championships, Hames was also a four-time MVP of the state tournament.
When she came to Lincoln to don the red and white, Hames made an immediate impact, replacing Hunter as a true freshman and hasn’t let go of the starting setter spot since her arrival. For Hames, it’s crazy to think how far she’s come, when it doesn’t feel like much time has passed.
“I still feel like yesterday, I was a freshman,” Hames said. “So, I’m really just trying to live in the moment and soak up every moment I have left this year. I have a fifth year available, but you never know what can happen.”
Now that she is a senior, Hames understands the role she has as not just a player, but also a teammate/mentor. After all, because Hames feels like she was a freshman just a day ago, much of her feelings and earlier experiences are still fresh in her mind. Not only that, she sees the similarities between her and the freshmen as well.
“A lot of the stuff they’re going through are things I went through,” Hames said. “When I was a freshman, I was like a deer in the headlights, which is similar to what they’re going through. I want to be someone they can come to for support.”
Hames won the freshman group to focus, not just on the rest of this season, but to build on their college experience by living up to every moment and building relationships with the team. As Hames reflected, things go by really fast and the next thing they’ll know, they’re a senior.
This message is a fundamental part of Hames’ character on and off the court. According to Hames, Nebraska is a team that competes against the best in the country, which brings hard fought battles across the season. So, in Hames’ mind she, along with the team, need to come in everyday and give it everything they have.
Hames’ career at Nebraska has been stellar. Along with tying the aforementioned career assist record, Hames has also tallied just under 1,100 digs and 65 career double-doubles. She also earned numerous accolades.
Those accolades include the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Second Team, a part of the All-Big Ten First Team (2019, 2020), AVCA All-North Region (2019, 2020) and made the 2018 All-Big Ten Freshman Team. .
“She’s been competing really hard,” head coach John Cook said following practice. “She’s been digging, attacking and playing aggressive. She’s been leading our team, which is what we need her to do.”
This season, Hames has continued to be an essential for the Huskers as she mans the setter position for a fourth straight season. Hames was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after taking down No. 7 Penn State and Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week after a demolition of No. 5 Purdue.
At 4,124 assists, Hames is just the third Husker in school history to surpass 4,000 career assists. Hames shares the school record for career assists in the rally scoring era, but remains a distant second to the current all-time career assists record holder.
Fiona Nepo, who played for Nebraska from 1995 to 1998, tallied up 4,824 individual career assists, all-time and Hames’ assist average of 34 per match means she won’t catch up to Nepo. But to Hames, records don’t matter.
“There’s been so many great setters that have come through Nebraska,” Hames said. “I’m really honored to be a part of that. But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”