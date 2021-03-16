Up 20-15 against No. 12 Ohio State in the third set last Saturday, Nebraska’s offense was clicking. The Huskers were hitting above .400 at that point in the third set and were gearing up to take another point and an eventual game lead.
On the ensuing point, 5-foot-10 junior setter Nicklin Hames appeared to be ready to set up senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins for a routine attack. As soon as the dig came to Hames, there was no hesitation from the third-year starter.
A quick Hames right hand swipe pushes the ball over the net, and the Buckeye defenders are too late to react as the ball drops down in the court. The Hames kill gives Nebraska a 21-15 lead and helps build a 2-1 match lead against Ohio State.
Hames’ kill type is now an asset for any setter in the modern game and seen heavily in the Big Ten.
As of now, Hames is hitting .125 and averages about .47 kills per set during the 2021 season. That’s ineffective compared to setters of other top Big Ten teams, specifically the top six setters in assists per set all happen to be a part of the six ranked Big Ten teams.
Ohio State’s Mac Podraza leads the pack, hitting .310 and averaging .85 kills per set with Minnesota 6-foot-3 freshman setter Melani Shaffmaster behind. Shaffmaster hits .304 and gets about .89 kills per set while Purdue redshirt junior setter Hayley Bush hits .289 with a .66 kills per set.
Hames marks are career-lows for the setter and those hitting numbers are worst among the starting setters for the six ranked Big Ten teams. That still has not stopped Hames from pulling a fast one if there’s a chance.
“I’m a smaller setter, so anytime I get a kill or block, I get a little more excited,” Hames said in a March 2 press conference. “Sometimes my tongue comes out a little, but I just get excited.”
Hames' attempted attacks have turned into another staple of her play. When successful, they create in-game emotions that provide a spark to the team.
Whether that is nearly knocking out Stivrins with a punch or simply dapping up teammates, Hames is seen as one of the leaders. On top of attacks, blocks and the frantic highs and lows after each point, Hames’ most important job is to set up the points.
“Good setters can set the middles from a lot of different areas, but they have to be able to put a hittable ball,” head coach John Cook said at a March 9 press conference. “She’s much more consistent in putting up balls that they can do something with.”
On offense, opposing defenses are locked in to stopping Stivrins and senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey. The two have made the middle blocker position much more dynamic, forcing opposing defenders to always have an eye on Caffey or Stivrins.
The offense’s main tenet otherwise is to be more balanced. An adage that, when apparent, has made Nebraska look unbeatable. One such match was Nebraska’s sweep of No. 5 Minnesota on Feb. 21, when four different Huskers hit over .250.
Lost within the mix of the barrage of arms is the setter. Since Nebraska runs a 5-1 system, there is only one setter out on the court, so Hames is the one responsible for setting up nearly every attack unless she has to dig.
That may put a defense into a lull from first pass to second since the expectation is to follow the hitters through the beginning of a play. That leads to moments, such as in the Ohio State match, where a Hames attack isn’t contested since she launches a sneak attack on the second touch.
Hames’ attack stats are not particularly noteworthy. At times, a Hames sneak attempt goes nowhere, but there is still value in a failed attempt. Hames’, or any setter’s attack attempt after the second touch, keeps the defense honest.
Some setters benefit much more from a sneak attack, such as Podraza and Shaffmaster. The two also stand at 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3, the preferred height for one of a team’s hitters.
But for all setters, the sneak attack is not supposed to be a designed play. Instead, the quick swipe on the second touch is a reminder that setters attack and will attack too.
“I wanted to be more of an offensive setter this year and actually be a threat at the net to pay attention to,” Hames said. “That’s just another part of the offense.”