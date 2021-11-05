In the run-up to the season, Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has reminded his team constantly of a looming weakness in its game. Going into Nebraska’s third season with Hoiberg at the helm, the team looks very poorly situated in the rebounding department.
Despite beating Colorado by a sizable margin in its last exhibition game of the season, the Buffaloes still out-rebounded the Huskers by 10. Now, according to kenpom.com, Colorado is solidly a good rebounding team. The Buffaloes had the 81st lowest opposition offensive rebounding percentage last season, but relative to the rest of the Big Ten, this is only slightly above average.
Rough, bruising play is so typical of the Big Ten it goes without saying, and in basketball this manifests itself in rebounds. The likes of Wisconsin, Purdue and Penn State were all better rebounding regimes than Colorado last season.
But, why does Hoiberg care? Why does rebounding matter?
On the face of it, this might appear like a rather obvious question. Rebounding matters because if a team does not rebound well, then it gives second chance opportunities to the opposition, which effectively creates whole new possessions for said opposition to score.
But, if this were universally true, then one could rather reasonably say that good defense correlates positively with good rebounding. While there are good metrics which measure defense, here’s a very simple chart that shows points allowed over the course of the previous season over total rebounding percentage, an advanced stat which measures, effectively, how good a team is at rebounding:
As one can see, the two do not correlate. There simply is no real connection between good defense and good rebounding. And, even if there was, nearly all the teams fall within a very similar space.
A likely reason that the two do not correlate as one would expect — though such a logical exercise is obviously limited — is because, in the end, rebounding isn’t a very competitive act most of the time.
At the same time, though second chance possessions sound very scary and giving up a lot of them certainly isn’t a good idea, they tend to be slightly worse possessions to take. If a team uses up a good chunk of a shot clock, the second-chance possession doesn’t restart to the full 30 seconds normally awarded, but to 14 seconds. This gives the opposing team less time to run a set or operate, and therefore one can probably see worse shot quality on average.
So, this might lead one to believe that Hoiberg is simply mistaken or medieval in his basketball thinking in this case. Maybe playing with NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee Kevin Garnett at the turn of the millennium biased his perspective.
It’s true that good rebounding doesn’t correlate with good defense. But this isn’t to say that Hoiberg is mistaken when he asks the team to pay attention to that part of the game. This is because although good rebounding doesn’t create good defense, it’s important when creating good and efficient offense.
Good rebounding directly correlates with creating good offense. This isn’t to say that the two are monocausal — not all good offensive rebounding teams have amazing defenses — but there is a logic to why this is the case.
And to address one methodological concern early, good offense doesn’t just correlate with good offensive rebounding, which obviously is a part of the total rebounding rate employed in this visualization. If anything, it appears rather that good defensive rebounding correlates better with good offense than its antecedent at the other side of the court.
Hoiberg’s offenses thrive in the first three or four seconds of any possession. That’s the moment when the team receives the ball off the rebound, moves into its duties and heads into the coveted fast break.
This is, necessarily, reliant not only on receiving the rebound, but also receiving it quickly. If the ball is up in the air for a long time, or bounces around, the opposition defense is given free moments or even seconds to get back into position. The possession then needs to turn into a plodding half-court set.
Just to throw out an example, the most successful Iowa State years under Hoiberg all involved very solid rebounding and explosive offense. This was especially carried off the back of a player like Royce White, a kind of point forward who, in 2012, was the 31st best defensive rebounder in the nation while also holding the 38th highest assist rate in the country, per kenpom.com.
This is where problems start to arise for Hoiberg this year. His college basketball teams, successful or not, tend to create a lot of offense off of point guards who know how to rebound.
One could only imagine what he would’ve done with Russell Westbrook.
Getting back to it, White and guard DeAndre Kane were both high rebounding, high assist Iowa State players. In 2020, former Husker guard Cam Mack had some rebounding ability while also shouldering most of the offense, but that team was incredibly bad for a Hoiberg setup.
Then, last year, former guard Dalano Banton carried the majority of the rebounding responsibility for the team, even more than junior forward Derrick Walker, combining a 27.3% assist rate with an 18.3% defensive rebounding rate.
So, Hoiberg likes it when his guards rebound. Unfortunately for him, senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., explosive though he may be, is a rather poor rebounder. Overall, his defensive rebounding rate from his time with Arizona State hovered around 11% to 13%.
After several impressive showings, Verge has almost certainly locked up Hoiberg’s primary ballhandler role, but that leaves Hoiberg in want of rebounds elsewhere on the team.
The coach did deal with a situation similar to this once before in 2013 with Iowa State. That year, the Cyclones were led in assist rate by guard Korie Lucious, who was an incredibly large part of their offense while also carrying a mere 4.9% defensive rebounding rate. Despite this, the team also managed the eighth best offense in all of college basketball.
This was primarily carried off the performance of forward Melvin Ejim, who alone was the 30th best defensive rebounder in the nation that year. The poor rebounding problem posed by Verge can be remedied so long as the roster carries on it a top rebounder in the nation.
The Husker lineup doesn’t. Walker was good last year but without a significant step forward, he can’t be the solution all on his own. Junior forward Lat Mayen is a fine rebounder too, but not enough on his own.
Hoiberg’s public calls for the team to focus on rebounding is intensely aware of these moving parts within the function of his own offense. Without the presence of a fine individual rebounder, he will be forced to rely on the contribution of the team overall to recreate the likes of an Ejim or White in a team posed for success this season.