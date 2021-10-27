On Monday, the Nebraska men’s basketball team announced its probable starting lineup for the season-opening exhibition game against Peru State on Wednesday night.
The lineup consists of three returning parts in junior guard Trey McGowens, junior forward Derrick Walker Jr. and junior forward Lat Mayen. Two new additions will also play significant roles in the team, based on the preseason projection, with freshman guard Bryce McGowens and senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. both looking to play important roles.
Lineups are by their nature dynamic relationships. Their effect isn’t singular or subjective, but rather relational. By this, it is meant that lineups work not because of how the players play by themselves but rather how players play in relation to each other — both their opponents but, more crucially for this article, their teammates.
This first Nebraskalytics of the new basketball season will take the example of this probable starting lineup to explore how lineups work together, and in particular, the fundamental part of the Hoiberg offense:
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg’s offense is high pace, meaning it tries during its offensive possessions to get the ball off for a shot attempt quickly, but it does so in a relatively novel way comparable at the NBA level to the Houston Rockets of recent years or the current Washington Wizards.
The high-pace offense is one of the most significant widespread trajectories in basketball tactics of the last 20 years, but one would be mistaken to assume this means higher pace makes better offenses directly.
For example, here’s a simple graph tracking the relationship between adjusted offense and pace per kenpom.com:
As one can see, the correlation is far from direct. And, unfortunately for Nebraska, it is among the lower strata in terms of high-pace offenses.
The way Hoiberg creates offense doesn’t rely on incredible shot creation but instead pushes the tempo in early offense and relies on the extensive use of cuts and drives to pull defenders into the paint.
To start, Walker falls outside this chess game slightly. His offensive usage will primarily be in the pick-and-roll with Verge, and otherwise he’ll be stationed near the basket for offensive rebounds.
Yes, Hoiberg teams take a lot of 3-pointers, but ideally those 3-pointers come as the result of dynamic drives with talented scorers, drives which pull defenses towards the driver or cutter in question. This opens up passing lanes to shooters who can then take advantage.
One can find that games where Hoiberg-coached teams exceed around 38% in their 3-point distribution, this is more a sign of stagnation than it is of success. It comes because better opportunities around the rim are closed off and, instead, the team is forced to take ill-advised 3-pointers.
This simple relationship extrapolated to its highest point, between cutter and shooter in early offense and fast-paced tempos, brought Hoiberg near the pinnacle of the college basketball coaching hierarchy while at Iowa State. That being said, he has since struggled to replicate it at Nebraska. In both his years managing the Huskers so far, Nebraska has finished bottom in Big Ten play for adjusted offense per kenpom.com.
Nebraska’s offenses can roughly be cut into drivers/cutters and shooters. One of the most significant drivers on the team is the point guard. In the first two years, guards Cam Mack and Dalano Banton served this role.
Now, given pre-season talk and the projected starting lineup, Verge will be the one to take the mantle. Overall, Verge is a solid, if unspectacular, player. He’s well-equipped to handle high usage rates — he managed a 29.6% clip in his first year at Arizona State — and generally knows his role as distributor.
This may prove problematic, however. Verge’s first year with the Sun Devils saw him post an assist percentage of 18.8%. By comparison, Mack’s year at Nebraska was accompanied by a 36.5% mark and Banton’s year ended at 28.8%.
Verge was, of course, picked up partly for his knowledge of running a high-pace offense. Arizona State was one of the fastest teams in the country per kenpom.com while he was there. That being said, he used it to become one of the team’s primary shooters — his 2019 shot percentage of 31.4% was 48th highest in the country that season per kenpom.com.
Hoiberg, then, is faced with either shaking up his offense to give Verge his preferred role as a scorer, taking shots away from the off-ball cutter and shooters, or forcing Verge to rely more on a passing game at a volume to which he’s not acquainted.
Another particular player who will arouse much interest is Mayen, who will be expected to take a step forward this season. Whereas last year, lineups with Mayen included proven 3-point shooters like Trey McGowens, senior guard Kobe Webster or guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Verge’s lack of any 3-point shot whatsoever will distribute responsibility amongst Trey McGowens, Bryce McGowens and Mayen.
Trey McGowens already shot at a high clip last year, taking about 21.4% of Nebraska’s shots while he was on the floor, while Bryce McGowens will mostly be expected to use his skills inside. Bryce McGowens ability to play the shooter role is a little questionable at all, given that most of his damage comes downhill or with the ball in his hands.
Mayen, last year, liked taking his shots around the wings and the corners, while his inside shots came at either end of the basket in the low post. Below are the examples of the Iowa and Illinois games, some of Mayen’s best:
The corner and wing 3-pointers are both some of the best shots in basketball, the former especially. That being said, how much Mayen will be allowed to float around the perimeter at those specific spots is uncertain.
If he’s expected to take a larger selection of shots, even being a specific target for plays and drives, it’d be easier for a defense to stop a shooter with a very limited arsenal. How Mayen adapts to what will likely be an expanded role is important to the function of Nebraska’s spacing.
In one reading, the logic of Nebraska’s starting lineup bases itself on limiting Bryce McGowens’ weaknesses while amplifying his strengths. The jewel in Nebraska’s diadem, Bryce McGowens’ role in the lineup will likely be pared down and relatively uncomplicated, at least in terms of explanation.
Bryce McGowens is an incredible finisher, one that not only utilizes his athleticism but has an array of euro steps, hops and other such tricks to create separation with the defender. It’s this sole talent which made his game so tantalizing to recruiters and scouts. The concerns come with the rest of his game.
His 3-point shot is questionable at the college level. His playmaking also has its concerns — it’s unlikely Bryce McGowens could run the offense at the NCAA level immediately.
Now, look at the probable starting lineup and one can see that these concerns are accounted for in the players around him. Verge is a good playmaker but, even more than that, he’s an experienced primary ball-handler who can assume responsibilities where Bryce McGowens might turn the ball over.
Both Trey McGowens and Mayen account for Bryce McGowens’ 3-point problems, too. This lineup fully unleashes only the best part of Bryce McGowens’ game in his finishing ability, though theoretically developing in his off-ball sensibilities could make the guard a truly special offensive producer in a Hoiberg offense.
Overall, this is the relational quality. The relationship between the outside-to-inside threats, Bryce McGowens and Verge, and the outside threats, Trey McGowens and Mayen. This dictates the success or failure of the Hoiberg offense.
One is not more important than the other — if the shooters aren’t hitting a defense can leave them alone, and if the drivers don’t make it to the basket then the passing lanes will be cut off. This is why lineups are relational and not subjective: one part doesn’t preempt the other.
If Hoiberg is to take Nebraska’s offense to the heights he once enjoyed with Iowa State, it will be through, naturally, his personnel. The current lineup is well-suited to maximizing the output of its marquee piece while limiting his faults.
At the same time, it’d be a misnomer to assume then that Bryce McGowens is the only relevant or noteworthy part of the squad. Indeed, if things go to plan for Hoiberg, his usage might not even be all that exceptional compared to his teammates.
This, in the end, is a Hoiberg system. It’s a classically Hoiberg system. Whether that’s for better or worse will be decided by how the season progresses.