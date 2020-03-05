Kenpom.com is a site filled with stats, some good and some not so accurate. One of the most interesting metrics on the site is “home-court advantage estimate,” which is not an easy thing to quantify directly. In fact, the website says as much.
“Who has the largest home-court advantage in college basketball?” Ken Pomeroy said in a blog post on his website. “It is really impossible to answer these questions with much precision.”
It’s hard to find a stat that states exactly how many points, rebounds or assists were added because a team was on its home court versus any other court. And it’s even harder to find a stat that is predictive of how much better a team is on its own court than it would be if playing on a different court.
It’s believable that past home-court scoring advantage may be predictive of future home-court scoring advantage, but that’s not the case. In Pomeroy’s own projections, he found that past home-court scoring advantage does not strongly correlate with current home-court scoring advantage.
For example, when Nebraska beat Iowa on Jan. 7 in an emphatic 76-70 home win, the Huskers turned around and lost 96-72 on the road against that same Iowa team, it’d be easy to say that Pinnacle Bank Arena gave Nebraska a 30-point advantage against Iowa. However, this isn’t the case. When Nebraska played Ohio State away it scored 68 points, but then at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska only scored 54.
These examples are only over one season. Over time, there would be far less variation as more games are played. This still implies past home-away scoring differential isn’t a good predictor of future scoring differentials.
When Pomeroy looked at the biggest box score predictor of future home-court scoring advantage, he found that the metric home-foul advantage was the best predictor of future home-court scoring advantage. It still wasn’t perfect, but it did a much better job than the intuitive answer of past home-scoring advantage.
There are a few different reasons teams get more foul calls at home as opposed to away. First, referees may be threatened by home crowds, more so if those home crowds are larger or rowdier. At the same time, the average home-foul advantage across all teams in college basketball has decreased over time.
“As officials and their supervisors get more and quicker access to video from games, it stands to reason that they would become more fair about making calls,” Pomeroy said about this phenomenon.
It’s conceivable that a team’s skill also affects its home-court advantage, as well as its strength of schedule. This is because if a team plays better teams at home than it does away, the average margin of fouls could decrease. At the same time, if a team naturally draws fewer fouls due to style, there can be greater variation in its home-court foul advantage.
There’s plenty of flaws in Pomeroy’s formulation of home-court advantage, mostly because it’s a nearly impossible thing to calculate and the best way to calculate it is to try and find a strong predictor of it. According to Pomeroy’s estimates, this is the best predictor, but it still has its flaws.
Nebraska’s home-court advantage ranks 85th in the country at a margin of 3.5 more fouls at home than away, and 18 Division I teams share this same ranking. Of all teams to have this home-court advantage margin, Nebraska has the worst record.
In 2014, Nebraska saw the greatest increase in average attendance in Division I basketball, thanks to a move into Pinnacle Bank Arena. At the same time, Nebraska ranks 11th in average 2019-20 college basketball attendance according to collegexpress.com. Nebraska also has the worst record of any team in the top 11.
All of this would imply that Nebraska’s home-court advantage and home support far outweighs its general skill level, or general expected skill level given its position in Big Ten basketball. Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s maiden season and excitement over this season may be part of the reason for that. At the same time, Nebraska has experienced great attendance before Hoiberg’s first season.
The high attendance for Nebraska’s games can only be beneficial for the Huskers moving forward in the home-foul advantage metric. The crowd of Pinnacle Bank Arena, with its strong attendance, can help the Huskers succeed according to the metric.