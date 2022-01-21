Finally, a victory.
Up until Friday evening, the season had been largely disappointing for Nebraska wrestling. Early success had been overshadowed by a cancellation and back-to-back Big Ten losses. The Huskers sat at 4-2 entering Friday, looking to make another statement in a stop-and-start campaign.
The trip to Madison, Wisconsin provided another difficult test. The Badgers, ranked No. 7 in the country, came into the night undefeated on the season. They were also fresh off a win against Minnesota, a team that beat Nebraska last week.
Despite this, the Huskers did not back down from the challenge.
The first matchup, at 149 pounds, featured Nebraska sophomore Ridge Lovett against junior Austin Gomez. Gomez jumped up 2-0 with an early takedown, but Lovett managed two escape points to tie it up. As the clock ticked down in the final seconds of the second period, Gomez got another takedown. This proved to be enough for the victory, bringing an animated Badger crowd to their feet. Gomez won 4-2 to put Wisconsin up 3-0 early.
In the 157-pound fight, Nebraska sophomore Peyton Robb came out firing against senior Garrett Model. He had three takedowns and a four-point near-fall in the first period to go up 10-2. Model gave a valiant effort, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Robb got the victory 17-11, tying the team score 3-3.
Wisconsin freshman Dean Hamiti responded with a dominating performance against freshman Bubba Wilson in the 165 pound bout. Hamiti pinned Wilson within the first two minutes and took a well-earned bow. That put Wisconsin up 9-3.
The Badger celebration soon came to an end, however, as Husker junior Mikey Labriola came to the mat. Facing off against senior Andrew McNally in the 174-pound matchup, Labriola led 6-1 after the first period and never took his foot off the gas. An onslaught of takedowns gave Labriola a 14-4 major decision win, pulling Nebraska within two points.
Wisconsin held on to a 9-7 advantage, but that would be the last time it led. Three impressive wins for Nebraska in the 184, 197 and heavyweight bouts followed.
After this string of success for the Huskers, they took a controlling 16-9 lead.
In the 125-pound matchup, Nebraska freshman Jeremiah Reno avoided giving up bonus points against No. 5 junior Eric Barnett. Barnett was only able to win 6-0, narrowing the Husker lead to 16-12.
With only two fights left, the Huskers needed just one win to defeat the Badgers.
The 133-pound weight class had been an area of weakness and uncertainty all season for Nebraska. On Friday, it was the weight class that secured the win. Husker freshman Dominick Serrano made his debut against sophomore Kyle Burwick. Serrano jumped out to a 7-2 lead and looked to be in control.
Burwick, however, fought back and tied it up 8-8 in the final minute. These heroics sent the match to overtime. Despite all the momentum in Burwick’s direction, Serrano took him down immediately with an impressive rush in the extra period. The huge 10-8 overtime win for Serrano put the Huskers up 19-12, an insurmountable lead.
Senior Chad Red Jr. finished off the night with a 8-3 win over freshman Joe Zargo in the 141 pound bout.
When the final buzzer sounded Nebraska had a 22-12 victory, earning its first Big Ten win of the year.
Nebraska will continue its road trip as they head to Evanston, Illinois where they will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday Jan. 23rd, at 2:00 p.m.