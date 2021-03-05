No. 5 Nebraska wrestling closed the regular season out strong with a 25-9 victory over No. 11 Illinois, and it will look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend. Last season, the Huskers finished second at the conference championship, with six wrestlers finishing top three in their respective weight class.
Nebraska is in a good position to compete again this year, with five wrestlers earning top-five seeds in the tournament, including three in the top two.
Senior Eric Schultz is the only top seed on the Huskers, leading his weight class at 197 pounds. Schultz is 8-0 on the season, which includes an impressive win against the No. 3 seed Iowa junior Jacob Warner.
Schultz’s toughest competition at the weight class is No. 2 seed Michigan senior Myles Amine. Amine moved up from 174 pounds, a weight class where he was a three-time NCAA All-American. This season, Amine is 3-0 at 197 pounds, with two wins against ranked opponents.
Senior Liam Cronin earned the two seed in the 125-pound weight class. Cronin enters the championship on a six-match win streak, and is 7-1 on the season. Cronin’s only loss was against Iowa senior Spencer Lee, who is a two-time NCAA Champion.
Junior Mikey Labriola also earned a two seed at the 174-pound weight class. This is arguably the toughest weight class in the conference, with five of the top six wrestlers in the country competing in the Big Ten.
Labriola is 8-0 this year with four bonus point victories. Iowa senior Michael Kemerer, who did not wrestle at the Iowa-Nebraska dual meet this season, is the favorite, and Penn State freshman Carter Starocci’s two top-10 victories make him a wrestler to look out for as well.
Senior Chad Red Jr. is the four seed in the 141-pound weight class, which includes three of the top five wrestlers in the country, all of whom are going into the tournament undefeated. The top seed is Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman, who defeated Red Jr. by decision in the regular season. Eierman faces stiff competition in Penn State senior Nick Lee, whose only loss last season came in the Big Ten final.
Rutgers senior Sebastian Rivera rounds out the undefeateds. Rivera is a two-time Big Ten champion at the 125 and 133-pound ranks, and has had three major decision victories on the season.
Senior Christian Lance is the final top-five seed on the Huskers’ roster, seeded fifth in the heavyweight class. Lance is 5-3 on the season, including a match-clinching victory against the six seed, Wisconsin junior Trent Hillger.
Two of Lance’s losses came early in the season against Minnesota junior Gable Steveson and Iowa sophomore Tony Cassioppi, who are the first and third seed respectively. Steveson is the two-time Big Ten champion at the heavyweight class and is 9-0 on the season, with all victories being bonus point victories.
Aside from just the top five seeds, Nebraska has a great opportunity to qualify wrestlers for the NCAA Championships. The top eight finishers at each weight class all earn automatic bids for the tournament.
Senior Taylor Venz at the 184-pound weight class is seeded sixth, and is looking for another strong tournament after making the championship match last season. Venz went 4-2 in the regular season, but his postseason experience makes him a likely NCAA qualifier and possible championship contender.
Other Huskers in good position to score automatic bids include sophomore Peyton Robb at 165-pounds and sophomore Ridge Lovett at the 149-pound weight class, both seeded seventh. Lovett only appeared twice in the regular season for the Huskers, but won both matches by bonus points. Robb is 5-3 on the season, but he finished third in the Big Ten last year and is an explosive wrestler with two major decision wins on the season.
Rounding out Nebraska’s roster for the Big Ten Championships are 11-seed junior Tucker Sjomeling at 133 pounds and 10-seed senior Caleb Licking at 157 pounds.
The Big Ten Wrestling Championships start March 6 in University Park, Pa. and will end on March 7.