Nebraska wrestling welcomed Illinois to the Devaney Center Sunday in search of its first Big Ten win at home.
Illinois gave a valiant effort, but the Huskers were able to pull away and earn a 23-11 victory. The victory snapped a two-meet losing streak for the Huskers.
The afternoon began with the 133-pound matchup. Nebraska freshman Dominick Serrano faced freshman Lucas Byrd. The sixth-ranked Byrd handled Serrano with relative ease, winning with a major decision 12-4. This got Illinois off to a spectacular start with a 4-0 lead.
Husker senior Chad Red Jr. responded with an impressive performance in the 141-pound bout. He wrestled against fourth-ranked senior Dylan Duncan. After a scoreless first period, the second had plenty of action.
Initially, Duncan secured a two-point near fall on a turn 20 seconds into the period. Nebraska challenged this call, but the referees did not stop the match. Nearly a minute later, Red scored a reversal to tie the match. After a stoppage, the referees finally acknowledged the challenge. Upon further review, they ruled there had been no near fall for Deacon. They reset the clock and wiped both scores clean.
Red wasted no time getting his points back. He flipped Duncan over for a reversal and nearly pinned him. The result of this incredible sequence was a four-point near fall and a 6-0 lead for Red. Duncan was not able to overcome this deficit and Red Jr. won 7-1, energizing the Nebraska crowd.
“CJ might hit [Deacon] again at Big Ten’s or at Nationals,” Nebraska wrestling head Coach Mark Manning said after the meet. “He’s a really good wrestler and CJ did a good job today.”
Husker sophomores Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb followed with back-to-back wins for the Huskers in the 149 and 157-pound bouts. Both have been consistent for Nebraska all year, and delivered once again on Sunday with 6-1 and 4-2 victories, respectively. They gave Nebraska a 9-4 lead and the team never trailed again.
Fresh off of a great performance last weekend against Michigan, Husker freshman Bubba Wilson struggled against sophomore Danny Braunagel. Braunagel had the upper hand throughout the entire bout. He secured three takedowns and a four-point near fall on his way to a dominating 12-2 win over Wilson.
Braunagel’s brother, sophomore Zac Braunagel, also got a crucial win for the Illini. Wrestling against Husker senior Taylor Venz in the 184-pound bout, Zac Braunagel won 12-6. It was a surprisingly poor performance from Venz, especially against a much lower-ranked opponent.
“Let's go back to the drawing board,” Manning said about Venz. “He’s normally never had trouble with [Zac Braunagel], but he wrestled well and we didn’t.”
Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola picked up a pivotal major decision win in the 174-pound fight. After the second period, Labriola held a 7-2 lead over sophomore DJ Shannon, and did not take his foot off the gas. A 12-3 final score provided four big points for the Nebraska squad.
With only three bouts left in the afternoon, the Huskers held a slim 13-11 lead. The following matchups would determine the result of the afternoon.
Thanks to seniors Eric Schultz and Christian Lance, the Huskers put the dual away. Schultz overcame a scoreless first two periods to win 6-2 in the 184-pound bout. Lance followed with an impressive 7-4 win at heavyweight. Lance punctuated the win with two thunderous throwdowns in the final moments. This extended the Nebraska lead to 19-11, effectively ending Illinois’ hopes at an upset.
Even with the team result finalized, Husker freshman Jeremiah Reno came to the mat with intensity. Wrestling against sophomore Dane Durlacher at 125-pounds, Reno got the first Big Ten win of his young career. In dominating fashion, Reno finished off the Fighting Illini with a 10-2 major decision win.
“Super excited for [Reno],” Manning said. “He’s had a tough road, to see him get that win was really good. Our team is really happy for Jeremiah.”
Reno’s victory finalized a 23-11 Nebraska win.
Nebraska will welcome No. 2 Iowa for their final dual of the season. The Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln for a match on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m.