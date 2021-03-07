Nebraska wrestling finished third at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Huskers scored 105.5 points over the two days, placing behind champion Iowa’s 159.5 and second place Penn State’s 124.
The Huskers qualified eight wrestlers for the NCAA Championship, and had four wrestlers finish in the top three. They also had three wrestlers make the championship match in their weight class, with all three losing.
Seventh-seeded sophomore Ridge Lovett had one of the most impressive performances for the Huskers at the 149-pound weight class. Lovett defeated two-seed Iowa junior Max Murin 11-6, almost earning a win by fall in the first period on a four-point near fall throw. Lovett’s riding time advantage was the difference in his defeat of Minnesota sophomore Michael Blockhus. Lovett used the riding time tiebreaker to get the deciding point and win 2-1.
In the championship match, Lovett faced top seed Ohio State sophomore Sammy Sasso. Lovett secured an early lead after a takedown in the first period, but Sasso’s escape, takedown, and reversal in the third period won him the championship match by decision, 5-2.
Lovett was not the only high-seeded Husker to make the finals. At 184-pounds, six-seed senior Taylor Venz had an impressive start, pinning Maryland junior Kyle Cochran three minutes into the match. Venz’s win by fall was the only pin of the tournament for the Huskers. In his semifinal match, Venz defeated three-seed Michigan State sophomore Layne Malczewski by a 13-6 decision after an eight-point first period.
In the finals, Venz went up against top-seeded Penn State sophomore Aaron Brooks, who is the defending champ at the 184-pound weight class. Venz got on the scoreboard first after a first period takedown, but Brooks finished the period strong with an escape, takedown, reversal and over one minute of riding time to go up 5-2.
After a Venz escape in the second period cut it to 5-3, Brooks’ late takedown and large riding time advantage kept him in control, 7-3. Another takedown in the third period and the riding time bonus gave Brooks the win by 10-5 decision and marked a successful defense of his Big Ten title.
Nebraska’s final championship match was at 197-pounds, where top seed senior Eric Schultz faced two seed Michigan senior Myles Amine. Amine’s two first period takedowns set the tone, as Schultz was not able to get anything going, only scoring three escapes in the match. Amine’s third period takedown secured the win by 7-3 decision. Schultz was the only top seed in the tournament not to win their weight class.
Junior Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds was the other Husker wrestler who found the podium on Sunday. Labriola lost to three-seed Penn State freshman Carter Starocci in sudden victory on Saturday, and defeated Indiana sophomore Donnell Washington by 8-4 decision on Sunday to make the third place match. Labriola dominated Michigan senior Logan Massa in the match, winning by 11-3 major decision.
The Huskers had two other wrestlers make the third-place meets on Sunday. On Saturday, senior Chad Red Jr. lost by 7-1 decision to eventual 141-pound champion Iowa senior Jaydin Eierman on Saturday. Red Jr. defeated Northwestern junior Colin Valdiviez for the second time in the tournament, winning by 13-2 major decision to make the third-place match. However, he lost by 4-3 decision after a late escape by Rutgers senior Sebastian Rivera.
Seventh-seeded sophomore Peyton Robb upset two-seed Illinois sophomore Danny Braunagel on Saturday, but lost in sudden victory to three-seed Ohio State junior Ethan Smith later in the day, putting Robb in the consolation bracket. Robb defeated Purdue freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis by 6-3 decision to make the third-place match, where he ultimately lost by decision to Michigan freshman Cameron Amine 4-1.
Other Huskers who earned automatic bids include heavyweight senior Christian Lance, who defeated Ohio State junior Tate Orndorff by 3-2 decision to win fifth place. Senior 157-pound wrestler Caleb Licking, who won seventh place after a medical forfeit by Michigan sophomore Will Lewan.
The other Husker wrestlers, senior Liam Cronin at 125 pounds and 133-pound junior Tucker Sjomeling both finished ninth, and will have to earn an at-large bid to compete at the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA Wrestling Championship will be held March 18 in St. Louis, Missouri.