Sunday evening marked the end of an up-and-down weekend for Nebraska wrestling. The Huskers finished seventh out of 14 Big Ten schools.
Husker fans waited patiently all day for the 197-pound final. It featured Nebraska senior Eric Schultz as he attempted to earn a Big Ten Championship. He wrestled against Penn State junior Max Dean.
The two were locked in a hand fight for the first two minutes. Dean took Schultz down in the final minute of the first period, but Schultz escaped with time winding down. In the second, Schultz finally escaped after a minute-and-a-half on bottom to tie it up 2-2.
“I thought he was going to try to get a couple takedowns early and ride me out,” Schultz said after the meet. “I was not expecting that game plan.”
Dean escaped early in the third period to take the lead 3-2, which was ultimately enough for the win. Schultz could not manage a late takedown despite two valiant attempts. The singular takedown was enough for a 4-2 Dean victory. Schultz finished the tournament in second place.
“He executed his game plan better than I did,” Schultz said. “He was pretty clingy on top. He kept his hips close and did a good job dropping to my legs. He did a good job controlling hand ties and just slowing me down.”
The day was filled with action leading up to Schultz’s match. Nebraska finished on the wrong end of multiple close matches, beginning with the semifinal round of the consolation bouts. Four Husker wrestlers advanced to the fifth-place bouts after losses in the consolation semifinals.
Nebraska sophomore Peyton Robb had a tight consolation semifinal matchup at 157 pounds. He led Iowa senior Kaleb Young 1-0 heading into the third period. Young held the riding time advantage, meaning Robb needed at least one more point.
While Robb aggressively attempted to earn a takedown, Young took advantage. Young earned six points in the final period on his way to an 8-1 victory. The final score did not serve justice to the closely contested matchup.
Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola lost another close bout at 174 pounds. At the end of the third period, he was tied 2-2 with Ohio State senior Ethan Smith. Smith earned a takedown to win in overtime 4-2.
At 184 pounds, Husker senior Taylor Venz faced off against Illinois sophomore Zac Braunagel.
After a scoreless first period, Venz held a 4-3 lead heading into the third. However, he was unable to hold onto the lead and lost 6-5.
Freshman Bubba Wilson continued Nebraska’s consolation losing streak against Wisconsin freshman Dean Hamiti. The third-ranked Hamiti took care of business at 165 pounds, defeating Wilson 10-4.
“We took a few tough losses,” Schultz said. “We expect more, our coaches expect more.”
Husker sophomore Ridge Lovett got Nebraska its first win of the day in the 141-pound bout. In the waning seconds of the second period, he trailed Minnesota junior Micheal Blockhus 3-2. With 20 seconds remaining, Lovett turned Blockhus for four near-fall points. He finished with a 9-5 victory to advance to the third-place bout.
Robb, Labriola, Venz and Wilson all advanced to fifth place matches with their losses. Lovett and Wilson both medically forfeited their final matches. They finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in their respective weight classes.
Labriola placed fifth at 174 pounds after his opponent medically forfeited. Husker senior Christian Lance won the seventh place match at heavyweight.
Robb was one of two Huskers to wrestle in his fifth-place match. He faced a rematch against Purdue junior Kendall Coleman. The two wrestled in the quarterfinals on Saturday, where Robb won 6-4 in extra time.
This time, Robb dominated from the onset. Within one minute of the match, Robb took down Coleman. He rode out the rest of the first period, earning four near fall points in the process.
Six first period points resulted in an 8-0 victory and a fifth-place finish for Robb.
Venz also wrestled in his fifth-place match against Maryland senior Kyle Cochran. Venz took down Cochran after a minute of action. Two escapes tied the match 2-2 heading into the final two minutes. Venz escaped to start the third period. 20 seconds later, he spun around Cochran earning a takedown. Venz held on to the lead for a 6-3 win and a fifth-place finish.
The Huskers finished the weekend with seven top-eight finishes, and seventh overall. Nebraska ended the tournament with 75.5 team points. Michigan won the Big Ten Championship with 143 team points, just edging out Penn State who had 141.5.
Nebraska wrestling will finish their season at the NCAA Championships in Detroit. The tournament will be held from March 17-19 and will be broadcast on ESPN.