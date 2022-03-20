Nebraska wrestling concluded its season with its first top-five national finish since 2009.
Eight Husker wrestlers traveled to Detroit, Michigan for the NCAA Championships, held from March 17-19. They, along with the best wrestlers from around the country, converged on Little Caesars Arena to determine the 2021-2022 national champion. After an up and down season, Nebraska finished fifth overall with five Huskers earning All-American honors.
Sophomore Ridge Lovett’s performance undoubtedly highlighted the weekend for Nebraska. Lovett made an incredible run to the championship bout as the tenth seed in the 149-pound bracket. After a disappointing Big Ten championships performance, Lovett rebounded. He became the first Husker finalist since 2019.
Lovett started his weekend with a 4-2 win over Stanford sophomore Jaden Abas, the 23rd seed. He then faced a higher-ranked opponent in seventh-seeded Campbell senior Josh Heil. After a scoreless first period, Lovett beat Heil convincingly, 8-1.
Lovett’s most impressive win of the tournament came against North Carolina State senior Tariq Wilson, the second seed in the weight class. Lovett trailed 2-1 after the first period, but he would solidify his legacy in the second.
With just over a minute to go in the period, Lovett pulled Wilson onto his back and pinned him. The fall secured Lovett a massive upset, advanced him to the semi-finals and secured his title as an All-American. He beat his chest, overcome with emotion after the victory.
Lovett narrowly defeated Virginia Tech junior Bryce Andonian 5-4 to advance to the final, where he would face Cornell junior and two-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis. Diakomihalis was ultimately too strong of an opponent, and Lovett's incredible run came to an end in the final. He lost 11-5 to finish second in the nation at 149 pounds.
Four other Husker wrestlers placed in the top eight and earned All-American honors.
Sophomore Peyton Robb made an impressive run in the 157-pound tournament, finishing fourth. Sophomore teammates Lovett and Robb started the season with big upsets against North Carolina, and they ended the season with upset performances at the NCAA championships.
Robb started the weekend with a pin against Army senior Markus Hartman, before losing in the second round 8-5 to seventh-ranked Lehigh senior Josh Humphreys. Despite losing early, Robb did damage in the consolation bracket. He strung together four straight wins, including a pin over fourth-ranked North Carolina State freshman Ed Scott.
This run earned him a spot in the consolation semifinals, where he wrestled third-ranked Arizona State sophomore Jacori Teemer. Despite a valiant final effort from Teemer, Robb won 6-4. After the final whistle, both wrestlers fell to their backs in exhaustion. After laying on the mat completely drained of all energy, Robb stood up to accept the victory.
This advanced Robb to the consolation finals, where he faced top-ranked Iowa State junior David Carr. Carr won 7-2, but Robb concluded his season with an impressive fourth-place finish.
Junior Mikey Labriola finished seventh in the 174-pound bracket. He strung together two wins to start the tournament, before running into first ranked Penn State sophomore Carter Starocci. After a scoreless first period, Starocci had no trouble defeating Labriola 6-1.
Labriola won his first consolation bout over Wyoming senior Hayden Hastings 5-3, before losing to fifth-ranked Iowa senior Micheal Kemerer. The two were tied 1-1 heading into overtime, but Kemerer secured a takedown to win 3-1. After losing to Labriola earlier in the season, Kemerer secured his revenge.
Labriola finished his season with a 3-2 win over North Carolina senior Clay Lautt to earn seventh place.
Husker seniors Eric Schultz and Christian Lance concluded their collegiate careers with top-eight finishes. Schultz won two matches before losing to Iowa senior Jacob Warner 2-0. He went 2-1 in consolation to finish seventh at 197 pounds.
Lance, the twelfth seed at heavyweight, started with two wins including an upset victory over fifth-ranked Air Force sophomore Wyatt Hendrickson. After losing, Lance had an opportunity to earn All-American in the consolation bracket.
Wrestling against Cornell sophomore Lewis Fernandes, Lance earned an overtime takedown for the victory. Lance fell to his knees, overcome with emotion. Once a Division-II wrestler, he finished his college career as an All-American.
Senior Chad Red Jr., freshman Bubba Wilson and senior Taylor Venz did not place for Nebraska. They picked up a combined seven victories to help Nebraska place fifth.
After a season full of close losses and a disappointing finish at the Big Ten championships, Nebraska wrestling redeemed itself at the NCAA championships. The Huskers concluded their season with their best finish in over ten years, and five wrestlers cemented their spot in history as NCAA All-Americans.