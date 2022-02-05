The bitter taste of a loss is never sweetened by moral victories. However, Nebraska’s latest defeat was full of them.
Husker wrestling made its long-awaited return to the Devaney Center on Friday evening. After nearly a month without a home dual meet, Husker faithful were eager to cheer on their squad. The visiting squad, No. 3 Michigan, would prove to be a tough opponent.
The 20-13 final score did not do justice to the effort that the Huskers put on display.
Without a doubt, the highlight of the night came in the 165-pound match. Husker freshman Bubba Wilson came to the mat without a top-25 win in his career. Across from him stood heavily-favored sophomore Cameron Amine, ranked No. 12 in the nation. Amine beat Wilson at the Cliff Keen Invitational earlier in the year.
Wilson exacted his revenge in upset fashion.
After a back-and-forth first two periods, Wilson held onto a 3-2 lead going into the third. A quick escape from Amine would tie the bout 3-3. With just 30 seconds left, Wilson flipped Amine onto his back, nearly getting a pin. He was awarded a takedown and took a 5-3 lead.
A deafening roar sounded from the crowd as the clock hit zero.
“I mean that's what you want right,” Wilson said after his monumental victory. “Electric crowd, big match, and then to pull off the upset.”
He described his effort as “putting on a show.” Husker fans in the building would agree. Wilson’s victory was part of an early back-and-forth battle between the two teams.
In the second bout of the night, Husker sophomore Peyton Robb wrestled Michigan junior Will Lewan in the 157-pound bout. Tied up 3-3 going into extra time, Robb had an opportunity to put the Huskers up 7-0 early. With Lewan in a good position, it looked as if Robb secured a takedown. Despite calls for two points from the crowd, the referees did not award it.
Nebraska challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Immediately after the stoppage, Lewan took down Robb, securing a 5-3 victory.
Another missed opportunity for Nebraska points came in the 174-pound match. Husker junior Mikey Labriola faced off against Michigan senior Logan Massa. After a scoreless first period, Labriola managed an escape but was unable to get any more points. Massa finished with a 4-1 victory over the higher-ranked Labriola. What could have been a 13-0 Nebraska lead instead stood at a measly 7-6 advantage.
The 184-pound match presented yet another challenge for the Huskers. A 2020 Olympic medalist stood between Nebraska senior Taylor Venz and victory. Michigan senior Myles Amine controlled the fight throughout. Venz wrestled tough but was no match for the bronze medal winner.
If Nebraska had any hope of defeating the Wolverines, it needed a big win from senior Eric Schultz in the 197-pound matchup. He delivered. Facing off against senior Patrick Brucki, Schultz secured three takedowns to win 8-4. This re-energized the crowd, and Schultz raised his hands in the air to acknowledge them after his win.
Three late Michigan victories crushed Nebraska’s dreams of an upset, though. The most painful of these was a technical-fall win for Michigan senior Jack Medley in the 125-pound fight. He finished off freshman Jeremiah Reno 24-8 in dominating fashion.
The latter half of Nebraska’s lineup ultimately couldn't overcome the skill of Michigan, but there were still plenty of positives to take away from the night.
Husker sophomore Ridge Lovett, who started off the night with a major decision win in the 149-pound bout, put it best.
“I felt as a team we wrestled tough,” Lovett said after the dual.
Lovett specifically noted performances from Venz and senior Chad Red Jr. as positives of the night. Both wrestled against former Olympians. Red Jr. defeated senior Stevan Micic handily 7-3 in the final bout of the evening.
“There are just a few things we need to work on,” Lovett said. “Closing out periods, winning the scrambles, those things change this dual.”
Nebraska was 1-4 in top-15 matchups throughout the night. This was ultimately its downfall.Michigan finished the night with a 20-13 hard-fought victory over the Huskers.
Nebraska wrestling has one day off before facing another daunting opponent. The Huskers will travel to University Park, Pennsylvania where they face Penn State on Sunday, Feb. 6th. The dual will begin at 11:00 a.m.