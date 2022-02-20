The stage was set.
It was a primetime matchup between two bitter rivals, A clash between scarlet and gold, senior night and the last dual of the season for both teams. It did not disappoint.
Nebraska wrestling welcomed the highly touted No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes to Lincoln on Sunday. Passionate fans from both schools flooded the Devaney Center. The energy in the building lived up to the hype.
Nebraska ultimately fell short, but it stormed back after falling down early. Electric moments at the end provided for an excellent and no-doubt memorable night. The Huskers came within one bout of defeating the vaunted Iowa wrestling squad.
Iowa jumped out to an 8-0 lead after winning the first three bouts. Trailing from the onset, a Nebraska comeback seemed nearly impossible.
“Belief. Belief that you can go do it,” Nebraska head coach Mark Manning said about his team’s mindset after the dual. “We were down early, but our guys kept fighting.”
In the 141-pound matchup, Husker senior Chad Red Jr. faced second-ranked senior Jaydin Eierman. Red Jr. secured an early takedown, but Eierman tied it at 2-2 with two escapes. In a scramble at the end of the second period, both wrestlers rolled across the mat while interlocked. Eierman came out on top, earning a takedown and two near-fall points. This sequence alone determined the outcome. Eierman won 6-3, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 11-0.
The Huskers got their first points at 149 pounds. Sophomore Ridge Lovett beat senior Vince Turk in a closely contested fight. After two scoreless periods, Lovett got a third-period escape and a takedown with 12 seconds remaining. He raised his hands in the air after a 3-0 win, igniting the Husker crowd. Lovett’s victory slimmed the Iowa lead to 11-3.
Husker sophomore Peyton Robb had another close matchup in the 157-pound bout. He lost 6-3 against senior Kaleb Young. The fight was even throughout the first period, but Young was able to escape with the win.
After six matchups, Nebraska faced a 14-3 deficit. It would need heroics from the heavier weight classes if it had any hope of a comeback.
Husker junior Mikey Labriola did just that. Wrestling against second-ranked senior Michael Kemerer, Labriola gave everything he could. After falling down 2-0, Labriola secured an impressive reversal in the final seconds of the first period. With Kemerer on top and trying for a pin, Labriola flipped him over for two points. With less than a minute to go, Labriola secured another takedown. He finished with a 5-4 win and a huge upset over Kemerer.
Nebraska senior Taylor Venz followed with the highlight of the night. Facing a 3-2 deficit in the third period, Venz picked up opponent sophomore Abe Assad and slammed him on his back. After 20 seconds of struggle, Assad was pinned flat on the mat. The crowd erupted after the eclectic pin from Venz. What was once a massive Iowa lead was now just 17-12.
“That’s what we needed,” Manning said about Venz’s win. “It shows how explosive he is and what a big-time wrestler he is.”
On senior night, Venz delivered for his team. In his final dual performance, he put on a show.
“It’s bittersweet,” Venz said about his win after the dual. “It was a bummer to lose but we gave them a great fight. It was a great way to end my dual career.”
Up next, senior Eric Schultz had his eyes on a Nebraska upset. Wrestling against fourth-ranked senior Jacob Warner, one takedown was enough. Schultz secured a 3-2 victory narrowing the Iowa lead to 17-15.
The heavyweight bout would decide it all. Husker senior Christian Lance wrestled senior Tony Cassioppi. After a scoreless first period, Cassioppi scored an escape in the second. Starting on bottom in the third period, Lance was unable to escape to tie the match. He was called for stalling and Cassioppi won 3-0.
Nebraska stormed back but ultimately fell just short. Against a dominant program like Iowa, a competitive and close loss is impressive.
“This was a tough one,” Manning said. “It would have been a lot more fun to be on the other end of it. I’m really proud of our guys and how they fought. We’re going to learn from this.”
Nebraska wrestling has two weeks off before the Big Ten Championships. The tournament will be held on March 6 and 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.