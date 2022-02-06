A challenging weekend got even tougher for Nebraska wrestling on Sunday.
Fresh off of a loss to No. 3 Michigan on Friday, the Huskers traveled to face the No. 1 team in the nation, Penn State.
It would be an understatement to say the Huskers were outmatched, at least on paper. Penn State came into Sunday with an impressive 15-0 record on the year. It was fresh off four dominating ranked wins in a row and had four defending national champions on its roster.
Despite all this, Nebraska head coach Mark Manning had his wrestlers ready to compete.
The afternoon began with the 125-pound bout, where Husker freshman Jeremiah Reno faced No. 6 senior Drew Hildebrandt. Reno wrestled tough throughout and was able to avoid a major decision, only losing 4-0. This set a competitive and scrappy tone for the Nebraska squad.
Penn State presented its counter immediately through its two defending national champions.
First, Penn State senior and current No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young wrestled freshman Dominick Serrano in the 133-pound match. Bravo-Young had no trouble taking care of business, defeating Serrano 23-7 with a technical fall.
Senior Nick Lee followed for the Nittany Lions at 141 pounds. Against Husker senior Chad Red Jr, Lee secured two takedowns on his way to a 4-1 victory. An 11-0 deficit now faced Nebraska after the first three bouts, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long.
In his 149-pound match against sophomore Beau Bartlett, Nebraska sophomore Ridge Lovett had a highlight-reel moment. One minute into the first period, Bartlett had Lovett in great position with Lovett’s left leg above his head.
With incredible strength, Lovett escaped his grasp, picked Bartlett up, and threw him to the ground for a double leg takedown. This incredible sequence led to a 6-0 win for Lovett and Nebraska’s first team points of the dual.
The Huskers would get back-to-back wins, this time from sophomore Peyton Robb at 157-pounds against sophomore Terrell Barraclough. An early takedown from Robb was ultimately the deciding factor, but Barraclough put up a valiant effort late in the third. Robb managed to hold on to the lead, winning 3-2.
Nebraska only trailed 11-6 at intermission, and the rest of the afternoon would go back-and-forth.
In the 165-pound bout, Husker freshman Tahje Jenkins-Harris stepped in for freshman Bubba Wilson. Penn State junior Creighton Edsell was able to control the match throughout, riding for almost the entire first two periods. Jenkins-Harris was not able to get a takedown and lost 9-2.
With No. 1 ranked Penn State sophomore Carter Starocci out of the lineup, Husker junior Mikey Labriola had a chance to rack up points in the 174-pound bout. He faced off against junior Mason Manville and did just that. Labriola toyed with Manville and took him down repetitively on his way to a 14-4 major decision win.
No. 1 ranked Penn State junior Aaron Brooks did wrestle though, and he put on a show. Against Husker senior Taylor Venz, Brooks secured six takedowns in a dominating performance. The crowd rose to their feet to acknowledge the impressive effort, as a major decision win extended the Nittany Lion’s lead to 18-10.
With Nebraska’s hopes dwindling, the 197-pound match provided a big win, but not without controversy. Husker senior Eric Schultz beat sophomore Michael Beard 6-4, but the final score doesn’t tell the whole story. With a 2-1 lead, Beard received a second stalling call, awarding a point to Schultz. After taking the lead again 4-3 in the third period, Beard was called for stalling twice. Schultz won without a single takedown, and Penn State fans in attendance voiced their displeasure.
Needing a pin to pull off a miracle finish, Husker senior Christian Lance lost to sophomore Greg Kerkvliet 8-2 in the heavyweight matchup. Penn State held on to win 21-13.
Despite the loss, the Huskers gave Penn State one of their biggest challenges of Big Ten play. In previous duals, the Nittany Lions gave up just six points to No. 3 Michigan and only seven points to No. 6 Ohio State.
The Huskers have a week off before welcoming Illinois to the Devaney Center on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m.