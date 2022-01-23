For the second time in three days, the Huskers were victorious on the road.
Fresh off of a victory against Wisconsin on Friday, Nebraska wrestling traveled to Evanston, Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats. The Huskers controlled the match throughout, grabbing their second victory of the weekend.
The day began with the 165 pound bout. Husker freshman Bubba Wilson faced off against Wildcat sophomore David Ferrante. After a scoreless first period, Wilson put the first points on the board with an escape. Ferrante got an escape of his own to tie it up, but a third period Wilson takedown was enough for the 3-2 win.
This put Nebraska up 3-0, a lead it would maintain throughout the dual.
The heavier classes have been the strength of the Huskers’ lineup all year, and they did not disappoint on Sunday.
The 174-pound matchup featured Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola versus junior Ankhaa Enkhmandakh. Labriola came to the mat seeking bonus points for his squad. Labriola took down Enkhmandakh multiple times, let him loose immediately, and then attacked again. This strategy secured four takedowns and an 8-4 Labriola lead in the first period. An onslaught of points resulted in a 23-8 technical fall victory for Labriola, extending the Huskers lead to 8-0.
Nebraska senior Taylor Venz followed against junior Jack Jessen in the 184 pound bout. Jessen started extremely well with two early takedowns and held a 5-3 lead after the first period. Venz responded with 10 straight points and won on a major decision 15-5, extending Nebraska’s lead to 12.
Senior Eric Schultz earned a technical fall victory of his own for Nebraska in the 197-pound fight. Facing off against senior Andrew Davison, Schultz dominated from start to finish. After only leading 2-0 after the first, Schultz put up 23 points. He won on a technical fall 23-8, putting Nebraska up an impressive 17-0.
The Wildcats responded with back-to-back wins in the heavyweight and 125-pound bouts. Junior Lucas Davison beat senior Christian Lance 7-3 and senior Micheal Deaugustino beat freshman Jeremiah Reno 6-1.
Northwestern was finally on the scoreboard, 17-6.
With momentum on their side, current No. 9 ranked Wildcat sophomore Chris Cannon came to the mat against freshman Dominick Serrano. Serrano did not back down from the challenge, and kept the match competitive until the final moments. A last second takedown attempt was unsuccessful for Serrano, and Cannon survived 5-4.
Just as Northwestern won a glimmer of hope, senior Chad Red. Jr. ripped it away with a hard fought victory in the 141-pound bout. Red Jr. beat sophomore Frankie Tal-Shahar 4-2, thanks to a third period takedown.
In the 149-pound matchup, sophomore Ridge Lovett secured the victory for Nebraska. Lovett fell down 6-3 to senior Yahya Thomas in the first period, but won 7-6 thanks to a dominating third period. The riding time point proved to be the difference for Lovett.
With a 23-9 lead, the final bout had no implications for the final score. However, Husker sophomore Peyton Robb faced senior Ryan Deakin in a top five matchup. Deakin, ranked No. 2 in the country, controlled for a majority of the bout, winning 3-2.
The dominance early for Nebraska was more than enough to secure a 23-12 victory over Northwestern.
The Huskers have a week off before facing Michigan at home on Feb. 4 at 8:00 pm.