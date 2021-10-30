The Nebraska women's swim and dive team recorded its first loss of the season in an away dual meet against Minnesota at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Friday night in a 189-107 defeat.
For the first time this year the Huskers did not capture the first place spot in the 200-yard medley relay, the Minnesota team of senior Emily Cook, junior Emma Lezer, senior Emma Linscott and junior anchor Maggie Summit won the event in a time of 1:41.79.
The Huskers’ A relay finished in third place in a time of 1:43.02. The relay was led off by senior Autumn Haebig, followed by sophomore Ella Stein, freshman Milica Opacic and anchored by sophomore Emily Haimes.
After the opening relay Minnesota captured first place in the next eight events, starting with Golden Gopher senior Abbey Kilgallon securing the win in the 1000-yard freestyle in a time of 10:02.34. Nebraska senior captain Audrey Coffey finished in third place with a time of 10:22.62.
In a tight race for the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle, Minnesota freshman Hannah Cornish captured first place in a time of 1:49.81, while Haebig was in a close second place with a time of 1:50.95.
Then, two different Huskers finished in third place for two events straight in the 100-yard backstroke and breaststroke. In the backstroke senior Madesyn Ronquillo finished in a time of 56.04 and in the breaststroke Stein finished in a time of 1:04.27.
In the first diving action of the night, Golden Gopher senior Joy Zhu claimed the first place spot in the one-meter dive with a score of 312.45. Husker senior Sara Troyer finished in second place with a score of 297.15.
These were the same results in the three meter-dive event as well, Zhu finished in first place with a score of 334.13 and Troyer finished in second with a score of 319.20. Nebraska senior Hallie Roman finished right behind Troyer in third place with a score of 263.03.
Jumping to the first win for the Huskers of the meet, the 200 yard backstroke, Ronquillio stole the top spot by 55 hundredths of a second. Ronquillio won the event in a time of 2:01.27, while Minnesota junior Rachel Butler finished right behind in a time of 2:01.82.
For the first time during the meet, the Huskers then claimed two back-to-back victories in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Shannon Stott captured the first place spot in the freestyle with a time of 4:55.54 and Opacic finished first in the butterfly with a time of 55.07.
Rounding out the meet, the Huskers’ A relay finished second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Huskers relay was led off by Haebig, followed by Summit, Haimes and anchored by Opacic.
The team has a quick turn around as it travels to Ames, Iowa for a 11:00 a.m. battle to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in another dual meet on Saturday Oct. 30.