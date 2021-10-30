The Nebraska women’s swim and dive team bounced back from yesterday's loss against Minnesota to beat Iowa State at Beyer Pool in Ames, Iowa, 186-114 on Saturday.
The Huskers were able to win 12 out of the 16 events that were swam at the meet.
The Huskers’ A relay didn’t capture the first spot in the 200-yard medley relay, but they did secure the second place spot with a time of 1:44.76. The relay involved lead off swimmer senior Autumn Haebig, followed by sophomore Ella Stein, freshman Milica Opacic and anchored by junior Emily Haimes.
Nebraska got its first overall and individual win in the 1000-yard freestyle through freshman Ilaria Murzilli in a time of 10:19.48. Murzilli beat out fellow Husker senior Katelyn Kilpatrick, who came in second place with a time of 10:28.00.
The Huskers kept the winning going, taking three events in a row with the 100-yard backstroke, breaststroke and the 200-yard butterfly.
In the backstroke, Haebig touched first in a time of 55.75, with fellow Husker and senior Madesyn Ronquillio coming in a close second place in a time of 56.18.
In the breaststroke, Stein was the first to finish in a time of 1:04.12 in a close battle against Cyclone senior Lehr Thorson, who touched second in a time of 1:04.45.
In the butterfly, senior Shannon Stott touched first out of three Huskers who together swept the top three of the event. Stott finished in a time of 2:02.04, sophomore Sarah Barton finished second in a time of 2:05.60 and rounding out the top three was junior Berkeley Livingston, who finished in a time of 2:05.97.
In the diving portion of the meet, Nebraska senior Sara Troyer swept the competition, finishing first in both the three and one-meter diving events. Troyers’ total score for the three meter was 343.20, a new pool record that dates back to 2008.
In the 200-yard backstroke the Huskers were able to capture first place with Ronquillio finishing in a time of 2:01.24.
Haebig, Stein and Murzilli all finished with two individual victories against the Cyclones. Haebig finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, in a time of 52.10, Stein swam to a first place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 2:21.55 and Murzilli finished in first place in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:00.14.
Rounding out the individual first place finishes for the Huskers was Opacic in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 55.34.
The 400-yard freestyle relay wrapped up the meet, where the Huskers’ A relay finished in first place in a time of 3:26.80. The Huskers relay involved lead off swimmer Opacic, followed by Haebig, Haimes and anchored by sophomore Lexi Kurcera.
The Huskers now turn their efforts towards Kansas as they invite the Jayhawks to the Devaney Center Natatorium at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 5.