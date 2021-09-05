The Nebraska women’s soccer team hit three unanswered goals past Loyola University Chicago on Sunday afternoon, a correction after a week of poor form.
Heading into Sunday’s match, Nebraska needed a win. After going an impressive 3-0 to start the season, the Huskers had slumped with two consecutive losses.
First, a brutal double overtime loss to Oklahoma away, the other a similarly unfortunate loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha at home. In both games Nebraska thoroughly outplayed its opposition. Indeed, in the 1-0 loss to Omaha, the Huskers outshot their opponent 22 to one.
“I think that during the Oklahoma game, it was a time we had to really pay attention mentally throughout the game,” junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short said postgame. “I think we struggled a bit, but we bounced back today.”
Loyola of Chicago seemed a good way to make a statement win. After all, the team had not yet suffered a loss on the season, other than an exhibition game against Milwaukee. It also managed a 0-0 draw after double overtime against Wisconsin, a team that finished fourth in the Big Ten last season.
With Nebraska suffering from poor form and Loyola at the height of it, signs pointed to, if nothing else, a close game. Then, the scoring began.
Only six minutes into the game, wide out on the right wing junior forward, though she was deployed as a right back, Marissa Popoola sent a floated ball into the box. On the receiving end was sophomore forward Eleanor Dale, who positioned herself right in between the two defenders.
The ball perfectly met her, and a glancing header bounced it past the keeper. The Huskers were up 1-0, a flying start. Dale had before the match scored two goals on the season, good for second-most on the team.
Her opponent for Nebraska’s scoring crown is sophomore forward Reagan Raabe, who heading into the match had three on the season. Dale equalized the record between the two only for a moment, as the 18th minute rolled around.
Loyola goalkeeper senior Maddie Hausmann attempted to distribute the ball downfield, only for the intended target to be outjumped. Dale sent a towering header downfield and, caught off guard, Loyola’s backline both kept onside and was unable to stop the bursting run forward of Raabe.
It became a race between Hausmann, who started to charge towards the ball, and Raabe. Thankfully for the Huskers, the latter came out on top. Raabe dinked the ball ahead of the goalkeeper for the goal, the Huskers were now up 2-0.
The scoreline did not flatter the Huskers. By the end of the first half, Nebraska led Loyola on shots by seven, with the Ramblers not managing a single shot on the half.
One may assume this dominance in shots is due to Nebraska’s supremacy on the other hand, but remarkably the Huskers’ attack style is heavily predicated on fast counters and decisive action. Instead, it was a collective defensive action which completely shut out Loyola in the first half. The Ramblers simply had no avenues or passing lanes by which to operate and, despite enjoying rather long spans of possession, could never find the killer ball to complete a move.
The first half ended with the Huskers firmly on top, and the second half didn’t change the narrative much. Nebraska held on to what it had and the Ramblers remained somewhat incapable of finding a breakthrough.
A crunching tackle in the midfield in the 72nd minute led to what effectively was a three-on-one situation. Freshman forward Abbey Schwarz latched onto the ball on the left wing, before rolling it back into the middle. The ball broke and was received by freshman midfielder Jordan Zade, who took a few touches before launching the ball into the top left corner.
“Abbey was so unselfish in order to pass the ball, cross, even though she had the opportunity to shoot it, she saw me open,” Zade said postgame. “I was there to take a touch and shoot.”
Nebraska’s next stop is in Tucson, Arizona, where the Huskers will play two games, one against Arizona and the other against Arizona State. After those matches, the Huskers will start their conference schedule at home to Purdue.
Given the dynamic attacking flair the team has shown, in large part funded by the new freshmen, many are hopeful it will be a successful year.
“I honestly think it’s cool to see new people on the field,” Zade said. “I feel like we needed a change in the way we played in the past, so adding new faces on really changes how we play as a team.”