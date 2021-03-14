Nebraska women’s gymnastics closed the regular season on Sunday at the Devaney Center, losing to Iowa 196.825-196.100 on Senior Night.
Along with some season-high team scores, the meet was highlighted by senior Anika Dujakovich sharing a vault event title in her final performance at home.
The Huskers opened up their first rotation on vault where they recorded a season-high score of 49.175. Dujakovich recorded a score of 9.90 to win a share of the event title, followed by freshman Kinsey Davis, who earned a career-high score of 9.85. Several other Huskers recorded high scores in the event, including freshman Martina Comin, who recorded a career-high 9.825, and sophomore Kylie Piringer, who tied her season-high with a score of 9.825.
Following the first rotation, Iowa led Nebraska with a score of 49.225-49.175.
Davis led Nebraska in the second rotation on the uneven bars, posting a score of 9.875. Both sophomore Kathryn Thaler and freshman Chloe Lorange recorded scores of 9.75, while Piringer, junior Kynsee Roby and sophomore Clara Colombo all earned scores of 9.725. The Huskers finished the rotation with a team score of 48.825.
Iowa remained in the lead by a score of 98.450-98.000 after competing on vault in the second rotation. Hawkeye sophomore JerQuavia Henderson also recorded a 9.90 to match Dujakovich’s mark.
In the third rotation on the beam, Nebraska posted a season-high team score of 49.325 for the event. Senior Makayla Curtis led the team, posting a career-high score of 9.95 while Roby
followed with a score of 9.925. Lorange and Davis posted scores of 9.85 and 9.825, respectively, while Higgins earned a 9.775 and Thaler recorded a 9.75.
Iowa still held a slim advantage over Nebraska going into the final rotation, 147.900-147.325.
Nebraska finished out the duel on the floor exercise where Curtis posted another career-high score of 9.90 for the event. Dujakovich and Piringer followed, both earning scores of 9.875. Higgins and freshman Danielle Press recorded scores of 9.625 and 9.50, respectively. Comin was not able to finish her routine after suffering an injury on her first pass and was given a score of 7.00.
Iowa held onto its lead, winning by a final score of 196.825-196.100.
Nebraska will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota next for the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, March 20.