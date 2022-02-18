Editor’s Note: This preview was written before Nebraska’s game against Penn State. All statistics are accurate as of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
It’s been a wild week of action for Nebraska women’s basketball.
After a major upset victory over No. 5 Indiana at home and a road battle with Penn State, the Huskers return back to Pinnacle Bank Arena for their second bout against conference opponent Minnesota on Sunday.
The last time these teams met, Nebraska drove by Minnesota with a 70-67 road thriller in early December this season. The Huskers fell behind 61-57 with a bit over four minutes left in the game before pulling away with the win.
For this second matchup of the season, herhoopstats.com is giving Nebraska a 90.9% probability of winning. The high projected win probability is based on Nebraska coming into the matchup with much proven offensively and defensively since the last time they faced the Golden Gophers.
Following the team’s 72-55 victory over No. 5 Indiana, Nebraska is now No. 11 nationally in scoring offense with an average of 78.3 points per game. Along with their scoring offense, the Huskers’ scoring defense is now No. 141 nationally, holding opponents to 61.7 points per game.
Leading Nebraska in scoring is freshman center Alexis Markowski, who averages 12.5 points per game. Markowski has also now taken over as the Huskers’ leading rebounder, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley remains consistent as the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game. Shelley also continues to stay on top as the team’s lead in assists, steals and blocks per game.
Junior guard Sam Haiby is Nebraska’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10.4 points per game. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is fourth, averaging 10.3 points per game. Rounding out the top five, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin averages 8.4 points per game.
While Nebraska’s season has seen some major victories and frustrating losses, Minnesota has also had quite the season, despite its 12-14 record, in part due to its leading five scorers.
The Golden Gophers are No. 88 nationally in scoring offense, averaging 69.2 points per game. Minnesota is also No. 313 nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 71.2 points per game.
Leading the Golden Gophers in scoring is junior guard Sara Scalia, who averages 17.1 points per game. Senior guard Deja Winters leads the team in steals and blocks while scoring 11.9 points per game, second-most for Minnesota’s active roster.
Junior forward Kadi Sissoko is third in scoring for Minnesota, averaging 9.4 points per game. Sissoko also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 5.2 per game. Senior guard Gadiva Hubbard is fourth in scoring for the Golden Gophers, averaging 6.3 points per game.
Rounding out the top five for Minnesota in scoring is freshman forward Alanna Micheaux who averages 5.1 points per game.
While Minnesota currently holds a 12-14 record on the season and 5-9 in Big Ten play, there have been a few wins and losses that shouldn’t go overlooked.
In the Golden Gophers’ second bout against 7-18 Wisconsin in late January, Minnesota went down to the wire with the Badgers. The game was tied up at 54 with less than two minutes left in the game, but Winters went 3-of-3 at the free throw line to give the Golden Gophers an eventual 57-55 win.
Then, in their next game, Minnesota was faced with an uphill road battle against then-No. 6 Indiana in early February. The Golden Gophers almost pulled off the upset after leading for most of the game, but lost the lead midway through the fourth quarter and gave up a 14-0 run to end the game, suffering an 80-70 defeat.
However, Minnesota did bounce back in its next game, a home game against 14-11 Michigan State. After the Spartans ended the first quarter with the lead, the Golden Gophers took off in the second and ran away with the eventual 71-60 win.
Another notable win for Minnesota was its most recent matchup against 14-9 Northwestern in mid-February. Despite the Wildcats’ best comeback attempts, the Golden Gophers led by as much as 66-48 midway through the fourth quarter to secure the eventual 74-68 win.
Tip-off for Sunday’s game will be at noon and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus or listened to on Husker Radio Network.