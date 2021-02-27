Less than an hour before tipoff between Nebraska women’s basketball and Michigan State, the game was canceled.
According to a press release from Nebraska, the game was called off “based on the advice from institutional medical staffs.”
Despite the cancellation, the Huskers still celebrated Senior Day for center Kate Cain and former forward Taylor Kissinger.
In four years as a Husker, Cain became the 34th player in team history with over 1,000 points, started in over 100 games and holds the school record for career blocked shots with 338. The latter is exactly 100 blocks more than the previous record, which was set by Janet Smith in 1982. Cain also has the school record for most blocks in a game with 11, which she set in December of her freshman year.
In that 11-block showing, Cain also became one of three Huskers to record a triple-double. In the matchup against Florida Atlantic, Cain had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocks.
Kissinger had an unfortunate end to her Husker career in January of 2020 due to a career-ending hip surgery. She officially retired in September of 2020. Today, she returned wearing her jersey alongside Cain for Senior Day. In her Husker career, Kissinger played in 60 games, starting in 31 of them. She finished her career with 122 3-pointers and holds the school record for career 3-point percentage at 40.5%.
The final regular season game for the team will be against Iowa on March 6. Tipoff time is to be announced.