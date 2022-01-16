Nebraska women’s basketball dropped its third consecutive game Sunday night, and its fifth consecutive loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
In the two teams' latest clash, the Hawkeyes won 93-83.
“I am proud of our fight today,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I really thought that we tried to do what we could do and control what we can control and to try and overcome quite a bit of adversity out here and just continue to fight.”
Despite being down sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, Nebraska’s leading scorer, along with junior guard Sam Haiby, the Huskers stayed close to the Hawkeyes until the closing minutes. The Huskers were forced to lean on their depth as freshman guard Allison Weidner and freshman guard Ruby Porter made their first career starts. Weidner and Porter finished the game with eight and five points respectively.
Leading the way for the Huskers was freshman forward Alexis Markowski with a career-high 27 points scored. Markowski finished the night 10-of-12 from the field, 6-of-7 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. The Lincoln native also added four rebounds, one assist and two steals within her 26 minutes played.
“She has confidence to be able to knock down shots and whenever her scoring opportunities come, she’s going to take them,” Williams said. “I didn’t really expect for her to go 6-for-7 from the 3-point line either but nothing that Lex is surprising me right now, she is a competitor and she is going to go out there and fight for her team.”
The only other Nebraska player to score in the double digits was sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne with 15 points. Bourne also ended the game with four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in her 32 minutes played.
The Huskers struggled to contain the Hawkeyes one-two punch of sophomore guard Caitlin Clark and senior center/forward Monika Czinano, who combined for 62 of the team’s total 93 points. Czinano finished the night with 31 points on 11-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line, as well as six rebounds.
Clark, the nation's top scorer, also finished the night with 31 points on 9-of-22 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and with a sparkling 12-of-12 from the free throw line. Clark’s impressive night didn't end there, however, as she finished with a triple double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, with her 31 points.
Nebraska, as a whole, finished the night shooting 32-of-69 from the field, 14-of-30 from 3-point range and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. The Huskers’ shooting performance was not the problem. Instead, they were outrebounded 37-32 and committed 28 personal fouls while the Hawkeyes gave up just seven.
“No, we are not happy with giving up 93 points and no, we are not happy with moral victories,” Williams said. “Our program is to a point now that we expect to win ball games like that, so we aren’t walking away but I am proud of our fight.”
Right after winning the opening tipoff, Bourne dropped in the first basket of the night, also giving the Huskers the early lead. Bourne added a hookshot early to regain the lead as the two foes traded baskets early.
After Bourne retook the lead , 6-4, the Huskers went on 5-0 run that highlighted Markowski’s first of four 3-pointers of the inaugural quarter. Czinano ended the run by the Huskers, but the freshman forward opened the floodgates for Nebraska.
“I knew I was going to have to step up big time,” Markowski said postgame. “I found myself on the perimeter a lot and I have been working on my shooting to build up my confidence and I really felt the need to step up especially today with some key players being out.”
The Huskers’ offense exploded into a 19-9 run to cap off the first quarter. Nebraska's run was due in part to 3-pointers from senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton, freshman forward Annika Stewart and Markowski.
The second quarter was a different story, as Iowa outscored the Huskers 27-12. Czinano, who led the way for both teams with six points in the quarter, started the scoring for the second quarter with a layup to bring the game to 30-16.
Following one of Clark’s made free throws the Hawkeyes found themselves only six points behind the Huskers. The Huskers didn’t let it get any closer than that, as they hit back-to-back 3-pointers coming from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin and freshman guard Whitney Brown to bring the game quickly back to a double-digit lead. Scoggin and Brown ended the night with nine and five points respectively.
The Huskers would have liked to keep that lead going into halftime, but saw the advantage diminish to one as the Hawkeyes went on a 13-2 run to end the first half. The Huskers in the second quarter committed nine personal fouls, with five of them coming within the last four minutes of the quarter.
Trying to hold on to the lead that the Huskers held, Markowski opened the final half of play with a 3-pointer to bring the lead to four. Czinano gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game with two made free throws, but freshman guard Kendall Moriarty hit layups before and after a Bourne 3-pointer to bring the Huskers up six.
Moriarty would add another for the Huskers to bring them up seven but Czinano, to end the quarter, matched that Huskers lead with seven points of her own, along with two 3-pointers from Iowa in junior guard/forward McKenna Warnock and junior guard Gabbie Marshall. Iowa took the lead to cap off the third quarter, 67-66.
The momentum was fully with the Hawkeyes and they carried that into the final ten minutes of play. Czinano started the fourth with a layup along with Clark to quickly expand their lead to five with 9:10 to go in the game.
The Huskers fought hard to keep the game close, as they kept trading baskets with Iowa, but the Hawkeyes never took their foot off the gas. Markowski would add her final 3-pointer of the night to bring the Huskers within six with 4:33 to go in the game.
The Huskers fed off of Markowski’s energy as they would then surge to a 5-2 run, in part because of a layup from Bourne as well as a Scoggin 3-pointer. The Huskers, following the quick baskets from the pair of sophomores, had cut the deficit to three but that would be the end of the comeback.
The Hawkeyes ended the game off a 9-2 run and Clark scored her 31st points to end the game and give her team the ten point victory, 93-83.
Following Nebraska’s three game skid, it will return home to face a struggling Rutgers squad. Tipoff for the matchup will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The showdown will be available for viewers on Big Ten Plus and Nebraska Public Media as well for listeners on Huskers Radio Network.