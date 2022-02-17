Three days after beating No. 5 Indiana, the Nebraska women’s basketball team conceded a 13-point fourth quarter comeback to a Penn State team that came into the matchup on an eight game losing streak.
The Huskers had one goal on Thursday night against Penn State: slow down junior guard Makenna Marisa.
Marisa finished the night with 22 points on 7-of-18 from the field, 2-of-8 from 3-point range and a flawless 6-of-6 from the free throw line. The nation’s No. 9 scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game according to herhoopstats.com, also added six rebounds and eight assists alongside her 22 points.
In the first quarter the McMurray, Pennsylvania native got the scoring started in the game with a 3-pointer off of a high screen. The Nittany Lions started the game with a familiar defensive look against the Huskers with a zone scheme focused on blocking the paint.
Huskers sophomore guard Jaz Shelley figured there was one way to handle the zone — shoot the 3-point shot. Shelley launched a 3-pointer, which was not successful, but found its way into the hands of freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski, who sank a jumper from the top of the key to get the Huskers on the board. Markowski led the way for the Huskers with 23 points on 10-of-15 from the field and added seven rebounds.
Freshman guard Allison Weidner’s notched her second career start due to key offensive piece sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin’s absence as a result of COVID-19 Protocols. Weidner added a layup to push the Huskers ahead by one.
From then on the Huskers would control the rest of the inaugural quarter, out-scoring the Nittany Lions 16-11. Shelley and Markowski led the first quarter scoring with six and five points respectively. Shelley highlighted the first quarter shooting 2-of-5 from 3-point range. Shelley finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in her 37 minutes played.
The Huskers dominated the first quarter as they converted 8-of-20 shots from the field while also out-rebounding the Nittany Lions 15-7. Nebraska, completing part of its gameplan, ultimately out-rebounded Penn State 42-35.
Starting the second quarter with all the momentum, the Huskers stretched their six point lead to a 10 point lead with back-to-back baskets from sophomore center Isabelle Bourne. Bourne was runner-up in points scored for Nebraska with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field while adding seven rebounds.
Penn State would cut the lead with two free throws, but Weidner’s furious finish at the rim saw her score the layup and convert from the free throw line. Weidner, taking advantage of her opportunity in the starting lineup, finished the night with seven points, eight rebounds and six assists in her 30 minutes played.
Nebraska, up by 11 with 5:15 to go in the second quarter, conceded a 3-pointer from Nittany Lions senior guard Kelly Jekot that would loom larger than the team thought with a sizable lead.
Penn State, in the first half was 4-of-13 from 3-point range, with two coming in each quarter. The 3-pointers from Jekot and sophomore guard Maddie Burke in the second closed the gap to a seven point Nittany Lion deficit.
The Huskers closed out the first half on an 8-6 run and headed into the second with a nine point lead. Throughout the first half, the Huskers were pitted up against the Nittany Lions zone scheme but the second half saw Penn State come out with a different plan on defense and a revived offense.
Markowski would get the scoring started in the second half to bring the Huskers back up by double digits. Trading 3-pointers between Jekot and Bourne would foreshadow what was to come as both teams scored 24 in the quarter.
In the third quarter, the Huskers were led by Bourne and Markowski with seven and six points, respectively. With the Huskers offense playing at their expected high-octane level, it forced the Nittany Lions to make efforts to keep up the pace. And they did. Senior guard Niya Beverley and Marisa would lead the way for Penn State, combining for 16 of the 24 points.
Nebraska entered the final ten minutes of play with a nine point lead since neither team got a significant third quarter advantage. Starting the fourth, the Huskers outscored the Nittany Lions 7-3 to expand their lead to 13 with 7:37 left to play.
Even with the Huskers up favorably, Penn State embarked on an eerily similar fourth quarter run resembling the opening minutes of the fourth in the last matchup between the two. This time, the Nittany Lions rattled off 15 unanswered points to retake the lead unlike the previous matchup.
In the 15-0 run, Penn State junior guard Shay Hagans accounted for eight of the 15 points with six of them coming off successfully converted-and-one opportunities. The Huskers, seemingly distorted to find themselves in this situation, had no answer for the Nittany Lions offense.
The Husker defensive collapse coincided with their shooting 0-of-6 from 3-point range and turning the ball over four times. Penn State’s new defense shut down any semblance of a Husker offense in the final minutes.
Despite the Husker miscues, they were still finding ways to keep themselves in the game until Jekot hit consecutive 3-pointers that iced the game. Jekot finished the game 4-of-5 from 3-point range along with 13 points.
In a disappointing letdown, this loss can loom larger for the Huskers as they fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Nebraska, however, can not let this stunning loss define it, as the team has three more games to finish off the regular season. Two of them come with more favorable odds than the Huskers had in this matchup, which were still pretty high.
Nebraska’s next opponent comes at home in its second matchup against Minnesota this season on Sunday, Feb. 20.