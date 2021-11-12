The Nebraska women's basketball team improved to 2-0 as it beat Prairie View A&M 102-47 on Thursday.
The Huskers, after scoring 108 points against Maine and 102 points against Prairie View A&M, had their first back-to-back hundred point games since January 1983.
“I think it shows the depth in our team, everyone can contribute in their own way so I think that it just shows how deep we can go and get [on] runs,” sophomore guard Jaz Shelley said postgame. “Our defense correlates to our offense and we have been playing really hard on defense which has just been making our offense way more fluid.”
The Huskers were 36-of-66 from the field, 19-of-29 from the free throw line and shot 11-of-22 from 3-point range.
Nebraska had another dominant performance off the glass as it outrebounded the Panthers, 62-36.
The Huskers had a key performance from Shelley, who led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds while adding three assists, two blocks and two steals. Shelley’s double-double was the first of her career.
“I have a different defensive role on this team than I have previously, normally I am safety and go all the way back but this time I can hang out a little bit more,” Shelley said.
Just behind Shelley, freshman forward Alexis Markowski had 14 points on 4-of-8 from the field, going 6-of-7 from the free throw line and adding six rebounds over 16 minutes.
The Huskers also had three other double-digit scorers during the game: sophomore center Izzy Bourne, freshman guard Allison Weidner and freshman forward/guard Kendall Coley.
The Huskers got things going with four 3-pointers within the first three minutes of the game. One came from Bourne while the other three came from Shelley, which had them on a 13-2 run to start the game and forced the Panthers to take an early timeout.
“We started summer practices and she [Shelley] just couldn’t miss,” Markowski said postgame. “I was like okay she is a shooter, she doesn’t miss. It has been really fun to play with Jaz, she is a fun player and she is even a better passer.”
After the timeout, the Panthers and Huskers’ pesky defense halted the scoring for a few minutes but Bourne jump-started the Huskers offense with a hook shot that then led to a Weidner 3-pointer on Nebraska’s next possession.
The Huskers got the last shot of the first quarter courtesy of another 3-pointer, this time from freshman guard Whitney Brown who extended the lead to 28-11. The Huskers shot 56% from 3-point range in the first quarter as they went 5-of-9, which was their second highest percent total of any quarter from 3-point-range this game.
The Panthers scored first in the second quarter on a layup by junior forward Kennedy Paul before Shelley answered with a 3-pointer off an assist from junior guard Sam Haiby, who ended the night with nine assists and eight rebounds.
“I think that just shows her maturity and leadership, there was a time early in Sam’s career that she felt like if she wasn’t scoring she wasn’t helping her team and I think that she is proving to be over that,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame.
A couple minutes later, Prairie View A&M junior guard/forward Diana Rosenthal shot a 3-pointer of her own to get things going for the Panthers. Following that, Panther sophomore forward Gerlyn Smith got her layup to go. The Panthers were matched by Markowski with her jumper that she got to fall but then a 3-pointer from Panther junior forward Kennedi Heard cut the lead to 18.
Nebraska ultimately didn’t let its first-quarter lead slip, holding a 22-point advantage at halftime.
Nebraska had a 49-27 lead going into halftime but after a strong second quarter from Prairie View A&M that kept the game somewhat within striking distance, Williams knew her team wasn’t going to let this get away from them in the second half.
“They really know how important those first five minutes of really every half are and setting tones, and I think that leadership from those captains has been really good there” Williams said.
The trust that Williams has in the team shone through in the second half when Bourne and Haiby both landed layups as well as free throws from junior forward Bella Cravens got the Huskers on a 16-0 run to start the half.
It wasn’t long after this that the 3-pointers started to rain for the Huskers who shot 75%from 3-point range in the third quarter. 3-pointers from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin and Shelley helped as the Huskers went on to score 33 points in the third quarter.
The Huskers went into the final 10 minutes of play with a 42 point lead that was only improved upon as the Huskers closed out the game with two free throws from Coley to give the Huskers a 102-47 victory.
The Huskers will next host Alabama A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena as a part of their four game homestand. Tipoff is at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 14 and can be viewed on Big Ten Plus.