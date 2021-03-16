Senior Hayley Haakenstad was stunned.
It was March 12, 2020. Early the next morning, the Nebraska women’s tennis team was set to hit the road for a pair of weekend matches against Indiana and Purdue. The road trip would mark the second and third matches of conference play after a 6-1 win on Feb. 26 against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.
“I felt like I got punched in the gut,” Haakenstad said.
Those plans, of a trip to Rutgers and a peaceful final season, ended that morning. Later in the afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced it was shuttering play for the remainder of the school year amid the onset of the pandemic. Haakenstad’s senior year was cut short.
“I was actually practicing in the afternoon, and I came off the court, and I burst into tears,” Haakenstad said. “That was my first emotion because I just felt like that was it, we weren’t going to play competitively again. That was an emotional day.”
Haakenstad wasn’t alone. The 2020 Huskers featured three seniors — Haakenstad, Claire Reifeis and Emma Worley — and seniors at universities across the country felt the blow as collegiate athletics shut down.
“Honestly, it was shocking,” Reifeis said. “I think the pandemic escalated really fast because we didn’t realize how bad it was.”
Worley was in the weight room with some track athletes when the news first broke out.
“We were just kind of sitting there, seeing all these things, the different conferences pulling out,” Worley said. “All of a sudden, they got a message saying that their guys got pulled out. Then the Big Ten released their announcement, and I remember we were all just sitting there in shock.”
Haakenstad said that during the week, rumors had started floating around about the possibility of play being suspended, so she was bracing for the clashes against the Hoosiers and Boilermakers to be the last time she played competitive tennis.
Of course, the Big Ten’s announcement meant those matches never occurred.
Though the season ended abruptly, hope remained as rumors emerged that the NCAA might potentially allow for an extra year of eligibility. On March 30, the organization made the news official — spring sport athletes could retain a year of eligibility.
Uncertainty remained, however, as some schools, such as Wisconsin, announced they wouldn’t pursue the extra year of eligibility for athletes.
“Those two months after our season got canceled were really stressful,” Reifeis said. “We weren’t sure whether we’d be able to come back.”
Ultimately, Nebraska allowed athletes to pursue a year of extra eligibility. Worley already planned to attend grad school but wasn’t sure where, so the news made her decision to remain in Lincoln easier.
Haakenstad, however, exercised some caution in returning. She was close to accepting a job, and she couldn’t do both athletics and work at once.
“At the end of the day, I really wanted to play again and really wanted to come back, so when it came down to it, it was a no-brainer for me,” Haakenstad said.
A couple days after the news broke, Reifeis joined her teammates in choosing to return for a fifth season in Lincoln. Closure played a big role in her decision, she said.
“If we had gotten to play that weekend against Purdue or Indiana, at least we would have been like ‘Oh, these could be our last matches,’” Reifeis said. “The weekend before, we didn’t know. As soon as the question was brought up, absolutely I wanted to come back. We’re lucky to be at a university that would allow us to come back.”
The trio’s decision meant the Huskers returned everyone from a squad that had bounced back from a disappointing 2019 campaign to post an 11-4 record.
Samantha Alicea, a junior transfer from Arizona State, along with freshmen Maja Makoric and Vivien Sandberg, joined the fray, but everyone from last year’s team has remained in Lincoln.
That gave the Huskers an edge in the experience department. Of the nine Big Ten schools with athletes utilizing the extra year, Nebraska is the only one returning more than one senior.
“It’s been a different year with a lot of the restrictions, so that’s been something to navigate through, but personally I think it’s been a really good year so far,” Haakenstad said.
Restrictions amid the pandemic include temperature checks when entering a building, wearing masks any time athletes aren’t on the court and participating in rapid testing three times each week, according to Reifeis. Additionally, Worley said all training the team does this season occurs on the court because they don’t have access to the weight rooms this year.
The biggest difference this spring compared to a typical year is the schedule itself. This season, the Huskers are off to a 7-3 start during a conference-only schedule, with two of the losses coming to No. 8 Northwestern and the third against No. 10 Ohio State.
Worley hasn’t played since splitting two singles matches at the Wisconsin Invitational from Feb. 5-7, but Haakenstad and Reifeis have both seen a lot of action this season. Reifeis has a 3-7 singles record, but she’s also 7-4 in doubles play. Haakenstad is 5-4 in singles play and has been even better in doubles action, posting a 9-4 record.
“I think we’ve gotten off to a really good start, especially considering that we’re playing really good teams every single weekend,” Reifeis said. “I’m really happy with the way our team’s doing, and it’s been a really fun year.”