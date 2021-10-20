The Nebraska women’s tennis team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma on Oct. 11 through Oct. 17 to compete in the 15k Oklahoma International Tennis Federation meet.
Sophomores Kristina Novak, Isabel Adrover Gallego and Vivien Sandberg represented the Huskers in the event, competing in both doubles and singles play.
On day one Novak competed in the singles qualifying round, squaring off against Susana Alcaraz of Mexico in the first round. Novak won in straight sets 6-1,6-2. The following day Novak faced off against Canada’s Mia Kupres. Novak struggled against Kupres, losing in the first set 6-2 and though played a much tighter second set, lost 6-4.
In the main draw, Gallego kicked off the first singles match for the Huskers, taking on Virginia Tech sophomore Tamara Barad Itzhaki. The first set was competitive and came down to a slim two game margin with Itzhaki beating Gallego 7-5. She then turned the tables in the second set, winning 6-3 and forcing a third set. Itzhaki defeated Gallego in the lopsided third set 6-1.
Before Sandberg’s main draw singles match, she teamed up with 20-year-old Stefania Rogzinska in doubles action. Their first opponents were 26-year-old Kelly Williford and South Carolina commit McKenna Schaefbauer. Sandberg and Rogzinska would suffer a loss 6-1 and kept it closer in the second set, but lost 6-4.
In singles action, Sandberg’s results weren’t much different. Sandberg’s first round opponent was Oklahoma senior Kianah Motosono. The first set was won by Motosono 6-4 and though Sandberg kept the second set closer, forcing Motosono to seven games, Motosono got the set and the round.
Novak and Gallego teamed up in the doubles main draw versus Oklahoma sophomore Dana Guzman and Oklahoma freshman Emma Staker. The first set was competitive with the Husker duo coming out on top, beating the Sooner pair in a close fought battle 7-5 in set one and taking the second set 6-2.
In the second round of doubles action, Novak and Gallego would fall to the duo of Oklahoma State junior Dariya Detkovskaya and 26-year-old Rasheeda McAdoo. Novak and Gallego had a tight first set, losing 7-5 and then fell in the second set 6-2.
Nebraska went 1-3 in singles action and 1-2 in doubles action, none advancing past the second round.
Nebraska will next go to Iowa City, Iowa for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals going from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 to wrap up its fall tennis season.