Nebraska’s softball team split two games at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday Oct. 3, where the Huskers combined for 16 hits and six runs.
The Huskers won the first game 6-1 and the offense was definitely on display early on in the first game. It didn’t take the team long to get on the scoreboard.
Designated player senior Courtney Wallace was the first to cross home plate as she sent a hard hit ball over the left field wall to take the lead for the Huskers in the second inning.
The Huskers were just getting started as the bats got hot in the third inning when junior third baseman Brooke Andrews walked and junior first baseman Mya Felder doubled. Felder hit Andrews to third base, setting up the Huskers with two runners in scoring position with just one out in third.
Having two Huskers in scoring position was just what senior second baseman Cam Ybarra wanted. She picked up an RBI while sophomore center fielder Abbie Squier brought home another run. Then, senior right-handed pitcher Olivia Ferrell singled to the catcher to bring home an additional two runs.
The Huskers tallied five runs in the third inning which took a lot of pressure off Ferrell. Ferrell pitched six shutout innings, giving up three hits, one walk and added two strikeouts.
Ferrell was relieved in the seventh by sophomore right-handed pitcher Kaylin Kinney. In the final inning, Kinney gave up two hits and one earned run but struck out to close out the first game for the Huskers.
In the second game between the Huskers and Missouri, Wallace got the starting nod to pitch.
Unlike the first game, it was all Tigers in a 3-0 loss for the Huskers.
Wallace pitched 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits with four walks but added six strikeouts.
The Tigers started their scoring in the fourth inning by senior center fielder Brooke Wilmes reaching on a Husker error for the first score. In the seventh, an RBI single by freshman third baseman Kara Daly and sophomore designated player Alex Honnold got home from another Husker error.
The Huskers didn’t capitalize on the five hits that they mustered through the game. Sophomore Missouri right-handed pitcher Laurin Krings pitched six shutout innings, stopping any momentum that the Huskers had from the first game.
Senior catcher Anni Raley was the face of Nebraska’s offense as she led with two hits, with helping efforts from sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews, Brooke Andrews and Squier who all had one hit.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Caitlynn Neal was called upon in the seventh inning and gave up one hit,but the Huskers were not able to capture anything of their own on offense.
The Nebraska softball team now turns its efforts toward Saturday Oct. 16 as it invites South Dakota to Bowlin Stadium for its breast cancer awareness game.