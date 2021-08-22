The Nebraska women's soccer team was able to grab its second straight win to open the season as it took down the Missouri Tigers 5-0. A full attacking performance, sophomore forward Eleanor Dale stole the show with a brace.
The Huskers were able to put together their 5-0 victory behind 13 total shots with nine of them being on goal. All afternoon, Nebraska was able to make life difficult for the Tiger defense.
Missouri was able to get off eight shots with four of them being on target as the Husker defense was able to hold strong for their second straight clean sheet to begin the season.
In the 14th minute Dale got the scoring going for the Huskers as she received a pass from sophomore forward Reagan Raabe. Dale did the rest, slamming it home to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead early on.
Dale grabbed her brace in the 50th minute as freshman forward Abbey Schwarz provided a well-placed ball through the middle which Dale received and put in the back of the net. Schwarz has now provided an assist in each of the first two games of the season, as the freshman has shown her immense technical ability and creativity early on in her Husker career.
The Huskers extended their lead further thanks to senior midfielder Theresa Pujado who delivered an unassisted long-range strike that found the net through the Missouri defense in the 56th minute to put the Huskers up by three.
Nebraska quickly put a fourth goal on the board as the Tiger defense was unable to deal with a ball and it found its way into the net, pushing the Husker lead to four clear goals.
The Huskers scoring was rounded off by Raabe who was able to grab her third goal of the season for Nebraska from a corner kick by sophomore attacker f Gwen Lane.
Rabbe headed Lane’s cross home for the Huskers fifth goal of the game, as Raabe continued her excellent form early on in the season for Nebraska. Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk and junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short combined for the Nebraska clean sheet.
Hauk made three saves in her 69 minutes of play while Short entered in relief and was able to make a save in the 72nd minute, raising her career total to 33 for the Huskers.
The result improved Nebraska to 2-0-0 on the season. The Huskers have impressively tallied a total of eight goals while having yet to concede so far through their first two games of the season.
Nebraska also was able to snap its road losing streak which dates back to 2019 as the Huskers started off their difficult road trip with a convincing win. They will look to continue that momentum into their third contest of the season, a road clash in Waco, Texas to battle Baylor on Thursday, Aug. 26th at 7:00 p.m.