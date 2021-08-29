The Nebraska women's soccer team dropped its first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Oklahoma 1-0 in double overtime on Sunday. The loss marked the Huskers’ first against the Sooners since 2014, ending Nebraska’s winning streak. The Huskers dropped to 3-1 on the season with Oklahoma moving to 2-2.
Nebraska outshot Oklahoma 18-17 in the match and 5-1 in the first overtime period, but the Sooners grabbed the all-important advantage in the 108th minute.
Oklahoma freshman forward Ella Pappas provided the game-winning goal, finding the back of the net via an assist from freshman defender Sheridan Michel. Michel found Pappas with a beautiful ball over the Nebraska defense which opened up a clear chance. Pappas obliged, slotting it past Short for the winning goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk put together another stellar performance in her fourth start of the season, with nine saves before exiting the game at the end of regulation.
Fellow sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short came in for Hauk and registered a save before conceding the winning goal from Pappas in her 18 minutes of play. Before exiting, Hauk took the Big Ten lead in saves with 24, going along with her .960 save percentage, good for second in the Big Ten.
Nebraska created chances throughout the match despite not finding the back of the net. Freshman forward Allison Napora led the way in chance creation with a career-high of three shots, all three going on target.
A plethora of Huskers finished with two shots on goal, as well, including sophomore forward Reagan Raabe, senior midfielder/forward Dakota Chan, senior midfielder Theresa Pujado, freshman forward Sarah Weber and senior midfielder Kenzie Coons.
Oklahoma also spread around its attempts. Senior Lauren Tovy led the way with five shots, registering three of them on target. Pappas had two shots with both on target including her game-winner, while junior forward Alexis Strickland and sophomore midfielder Cailey England also each had two shots of their own. The rest were spread amongst a number of Sooner players each registering a shot of their own.
Redshirt senior Nikki Panas played in goal for the Sooners. She put together an excellent performance with a stellar 11 saves for the match despite some superb attacking play for the Huskers throughout the match.
Senior defenders Olivia Brown and Grace Brown both played the entirety of the match as they put together a great performance anchoring down the center of defense. Chan and sophomore forward/midfielder Gwen Lane both played over 90 minutes in the contest for the Huskers.
The Huskers wrapped up their three game road trip going 2-1, grabbing wins versus Mizzou and Baylor before their loss to Oklahoma Sunday. They will return home for their next affair as they will take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m.