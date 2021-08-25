Coming off of a COVID-19 shortened 2-5-3 season, the Nebraska women's soccer team is looking to use a fresh infusion of youth in attack, as well as a newfound chemistry to make strides and solidify itself as a team to watch in the Big Ten.
Head coach John Walker particularly noted the great display Nebraska put together during preseason, which featured victories by a combined score of 13-0 over South Dakota and North Dakota State, respectively. To Walker, those performances highlighted an impressive array of weapons in attack that he will have at his disposal this season.
That youthful attack, spearheaded by a litany of freshman attacking talents, along with the returning veteran leadership in defense will be key for Nebraska as it looks to bounce back from an inconsistent season the year before.
“I’m just looking for a continuation of what we were able to do in the preseason because we put together some really good performances as a group,” Walker said. “I think we have a really great infusion of young players in attack that are going to provide a lot of pace and open things up for us in attack, but we also have some great players coming back who have a lot of experience and play a huge part defensively.”
Senior midfielder Theresa Pujado, who will be returning as a starter and entering her final collegiate season, also was optimistic about the balance that the Huskers have entering the year.
The team will look to generate more goals as a unit this season, according to Pujado, after being in the bottom three of the Big Ten in total goals and goals per game during the shortened 2020 season that took place in the spring of 2021.
“I think we have a great balance of veteran players who are more experienced and are more defensive in the way they play along with a great group of young players who are more attacking oriented,” Pujado said. “I think it will be huge for both sides to feed off of each other with the more experienced players holding down the defense and the young and exciting players bringing energy in attack.”
This season will be somewhat of a return to normalcy for the team — it will have a full season that will be a welcome sight for both the players and the coaches. That return to normalcy will not only feature a full schedule but also a return to regular team meetings and training.
Pujado shared her excitement for the return of night games, a fixture in Big Ten soccer which did not take place in the shortened 2020 season. The return of fans to the stadium will also be welcome. Pujado credits the Husker fans for their support in past seasons and noted how much of an impact having them back in the stadium will have on the team.
“We all as players are so excited for the night game environment back for this season,” Pujado said. “We have a great support system here at Nebraska and to be able to have a normal season again with fans and that is going to give us a huge boost each time out in front of the home crowd, we really are going to treat every game like it could be our last and give everything we have.”
Walker also touched on what he felt like the team needs to do to be able to take a step forward and improve as a squad following a disappointing shortened season in which the Huskers often seemed disjointed.
“I think defensively we need to be more proactive and continue to improve on individual defending which we got a lot better with last spring despite not scoring a lot of goals,” Walker said. “I think this season we will be a lot more dynamic with the group we will have this season with a lot more speed and a lot more options which showed in the preseason where we were able to put up a lot of goals as a group.”
The Huskers’ young attack has proved to be a spark as sophomore forwards Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe have combined for five goals, while freshman Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber have turned provider, combining to supply three total assists.
The Huskers kicked off their seasons with back-to-back victories over Western Illinois and Mizzou via final scores of 3-0 and 5-0. With a total then of eight goals, Nebraska has been able to overtake its goal total from all 10 games in the 2020 season in their first two games of the season.