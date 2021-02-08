Despite two individual event titles and several career-best scores, the Nebraska women's gymnastics team fell to Rutgers 194.025-193.800 on Sunday at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska opened up on the vault, claiming an early lead at the start of rotation one. Senior Anika Dujakovich tied her season-best on vault with a score of 9.825, closely followed by freshman Chloe Lorange who posted a 9.80.
Sophomore Kylie Piringer and freshman Kinsey Davis also competed, both recording scores of 9.75, while senior Makayla Curtis scored a 9.60 and junior Kaitlyn Higgins rounded out the team with a 9.525 in her debut. Higgins' score did not count.
Leading 48.725-48.225 heading into the second rotation, Nebraska was forced to record a fall on uneven bars. Still, Davis and senior Kynsee Roby turned things around, with Davis recording a career-high of 9.875 and Roby recording a season-high of 9.825. Davis took the first event title of the day, winning the uneven bars with a score of 9.875.
Despite Roby and Davis’ leading performances, Rutgers took the lead after the second rotation 96.950-96.925 with stellar performances on vault and an event title win by sophomore Hannah Joyner.
The Huskers opened up the third rotation on the balance beam. Roby shined in this event, recording a career-high of 9.95. Thaler followed closely behind with a career-high of 9.90 while Higgins recorded a score of 9.825 and Lorange and Davis both earned career-high scores of 9.80. Roby took the event title, winning the overall balance beam event.
These performances put the Huskers back into the lead 146.200-144.700 heading into the fourth and final rotation.
The Huskers closed out the last rotation of the night on floor exercise but couldn’t hold onto the lead. Curtis and Piringer earned scores of 9.80 while Dujakovich scored a 9.65. Lorange rounded out the team score by finishing with a score of 9.275 on floor and a 38.550 all-around.
Strong performances on the beam put Rutgers ahead of Nebraska and gave the Scarlet Knights the win by a score of 194.025-193.750.
Nebraska (1-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will head to Ann Arbor Michigan for their next competition against the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Feb.15.