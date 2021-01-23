women's gymnastics

Kynsee Roby performs on the balance beam during the meet against Minnesota on Feb. 3, 2018, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Photo by Hannah DePriest

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team trailed Penn State after two rotations, but the Huskers battled back to edge the Nittany Lions 195.25-195.1 in their Big Ten Conference opener. Junior Kaitlyn Higgins and seniors Kynsee Roby and Makayla Curtis all claimed a share of the balance beam title as Nebraska picked up its first win of the season. 

Nebraska opened on the uneven bars, where freshman Kinsey Davis scored a 9.825 to lead the lineup. Sophomore Clara Colombo followed with a score of 9.725, while sophomore Kathryn Thaler and freshman Chloé Lorange each recorded a score of 9.7. 

Sophomore Kylie Piringer rounded out the Husker lineup with a score of 9.65.

Penn State began the meet on vault, where it posted a team score of 48.875 to take an early lead. Sophomore Cassidy Rushlow led the Nittany Lions with an event-winning 9.875, one of her three event titles on the day.

Trailing 48.875-48.600 after one rotation, the Huskers competed on vault in the second rotation. Davis and Lorange both scored a 9.825, while senior Anika Dujakovich posted a 9.8 and Curtis followed with a score of 9.7. 

Piringer recorded a score of 9.675 to round out the lineup as the Huskers posted a team score of 48.825.

Rushlow led the Nittany Lions again in the second rotation, scoring a 9.925 on the uneven bars to win her second event title of the day. 

Facing a 97.875-97.425 deficit entering the third rotation, Nebraska mounted a comeback on the floor exercise. Piringer was one of three Huskers to score a 9.8 or better with a 9.85, followed by Dujakovich with a 9.825 and a 9.8 from Lorange. 

Freshman Danielle Press and Curtis rounded out the Husker lineup with scores of 9.75 and 9.675, respectively. 

The Nittany Lions faltered in the third rotation, posting a team score of 48.025 on the balance beam. Rushlow scored a 9.825 to pace Penn State for the third consecutive rotation, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three scores of 9.525 or lower. 

The Huskers led 146.325-145.875 entering the final rotation, where they closed out the Nittany Lions with a team score of 48.925 on the balance beam. Higgins, Roby and Curtis all scored a 9.875 to claim a share of the event title, while Davis followed with a score of 9.675. Lorange finished with a score of 9.625. 

Penn State mounted a final-rotation comeback on the floor exercise as all five gymnasts scored a 9.775 or higher, led by junior Melissa Astarita’s event-winning score of 9.925, but it wasn’t enough. The Huskers held off the Nittany Lions for their first victory of the season. 

Rushlow took home the all-around title for Penn State, which dropped to 0-2. 

The Huskers return to action on Jan. 30 when they face Michigan State in East Lansing. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. 

