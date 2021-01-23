The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team trailed Penn State after two rotations, but the Huskers battled back to edge the Nittany Lions 195.25-195.1 in their Big Ten Conference opener. Junior Kaitlyn Higgins and seniors Kynsee Roby and Makayla Curtis all claimed a share of the balance beam title as Nebraska picked up its first win of the season.
Nebraska opened on the uneven bars, where freshman Kinsey Davis scored a 9.825 to lead the lineup. Sophomore Clara Colombo followed with a score of 9.725, while sophomore Kathryn Thaler and freshman Chloé Lorange each recorded a score of 9.7.
Sophomore Kylie Piringer rounded out the Husker lineup with a score of 9.65.
Penn State began the meet on vault, where it posted a team score of 48.875 to take an early lead. Sophomore Cassidy Rushlow led the Nittany Lions with an event-winning 9.875, one of her three event titles on the day.
Trailing 48.875-48.600 after one rotation, the Huskers competed on vault in the second rotation. Davis and Lorange both scored a 9.825, while senior Anika Dujakovich posted a 9.8 and Curtis followed with a score of 9.7.
Piringer recorded a score of 9.675 to round out the lineup as the Huskers posted a team score of 48.825.
Rushlow led the Nittany Lions again in the second rotation, scoring a 9.925 on the uneven bars to win her second event title of the day.
Facing a 97.875-97.425 deficit entering the third rotation, Nebraska mounted a comeback on the floor exercise. Piringer was one of three Huskers to score a 9.8 or better with a 9.85, followed by Dujakovich with a 9.825 and a 9.8 from Lorange.
Freshman Danielle Press and Curtis rounded out the Husker lineup with scores of 9.75 and 9.675, respectively.
The Nittany Lions faltered in the third rotation, posting a team score of 48.025 on the balance beam. Rushlow scored a 9.825 to pace Penn State for the third consecutive rotation, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three scores of 9.525 or lower.
The Huskers led 146.325-145.875 entering the final rotation, where they closed out the Nittany Lions with a team score of 48.925 on the balance beam. Higgins, Roby and Curtis all scored a 9.875 to claim a share of the event title, while Davis followed with a score of 9.675. Lorange finished with a score of 9.625.
Penn State mounted a final-rotation comeback on the floor exercise as all five gymnasts scored a 9.775 or higher, led by junior Melissa Astarita’s event-winning score of 9.925, but it wasn’t enough. The Huskers held off the Nittany Lions for their first victory of the season.
Rushlow took home the all-around title for Penn State, which dropped to 0-2.
The Huskers return to action on Jan. 30 when they face Michigan State in East Lansing. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.