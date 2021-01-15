Freshman Chloé Lorange won the all-around title in her collegiate debut, but the Nebraska women’s gymnastics team dropped its season opener in a nonconference meet against No. 22 Illinois on Friday.
The meet technically served as a nonconference meet for both teams due to a Big Ten scheduling quirk. The conference deemed weeks two through seven as the conference’s regular season, with meets at the beginning and end of the season set aside for nonconference competition. In addition to today’s meet, the Huskers’ week eight and nine meets against Minnesota and Iowa in March will also technically be nonconference matchups.
The Huskers opened the meet on vault, where senior Anika Dujakovich led the team with a score of 9.8. Freshman Kinsey Davis posted a 9.775 in her first collegiate event, while Lorange and sophomore Kylie Piringer each scored a 9.75.
Senior Makayla Curtis rounded out the Husker lineup with a score of 9.725 as the Huskers finished the opening rotation with a score of 48.8.
Illinois began the meet on the uneven bars, where it posted a team score of 48.975. Freshman Kaitlyn Ewald led the Illini in the first rotation, as she posted a score of 9.9 to win the event title.
Nebraska moved to the uneven bars in the second rotation, where it recorded a score of 48.8. Davis and senior Kynsee Roby both led the team with a score of 9.8, while Piringer scored a 9.775. Lorange posted a 9.725, while sophomore Clara Colombo rounded out the lineup with a score of 9.7.
Illinois posted a score of 48.975 on vault in the second rotation, led by sophomore Lexi Powe’s event-winning score of 9.825.
Trailing 97.675-97.600 entering the third rotation, the Huskers turned in a team score of 47.925 on the balance beam. Roby led the lineup with a score of 9.875 to win the event, while Lorange followed with a 9.8 and sophomore Kathryn Thaler posted a 9.75.
Davis and Curtis scored a 9.425 and a 9.175, respectively, to round out the Husker lineup.
Illinois extended its lead in the third rotation, as three Illini scored a 9.825 or better on the floor exercise en route to a 49.025 team score.
Nebraska closed the meet on the floor exercise, where it recorded a team score of 47.775. Curtis scored a 9.8, while Piringer recorded a 9.75 and freshman Danielle Press posted a team-high 9.725.
Illinois competed on the balance beam in the final rotation, where it posted a team score of 48.775 to win the meet 195.475-193.4.
Lorange recorded a score of 38.650 to win the all-around title in her collegiate debut, while Roby’s win on the balance beam marked the Huskers’ second event title of the meet. The Huskers return to action on Jan. 23, as they hit the road to take on Penn State in the Big Ten opener. The meet will begin at 3 p.m.