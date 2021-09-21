The Nebraska women’s golf team stormed its way to the tournament championship at the end of the two-day Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
Sophomore Lindsey Thiele and junior Nicole Hansen shared the individual medalist honors in the tournament, both breaking personal records in the process. It was the Huskers’ first time winning the tournament, the total team score finishing six strokes ahead of Sam Houston State University.
Heading into the final day, Thiele was leading the 62-player field. After two rounds, the Wahoo, Nebraska native had a total score of 141. Thiele shot a 70 and 71 in the opening two rounds, two and one under par respectively. She finished, at the end of three rounds, with a career best 219 strokes, only three over par.
Hansen managed a career-best 70 in the opening round on Monday, but faltered with a second-round 77. However, she rallied on the last day and hit par, ending with 219 total for the tournament and sharing the individual medal.
Kansas State freshman Remington Isaac had a chance to steal the joint ownership of the title away from Hansen and Thiele after having hit a tournament-best 68 in the first round and a respectable 74 in the second round. However, Isaac couldn’t carry her momentum into the last round, shooting a 78. This placed her one stroke ahead Thiele and Hansen at 220 total.
Nebraska split the tournament across two teams, an “A” and a “B” team, each comprised of four players. Thiele and Hansen both belonged to the “B” team, the other two players being freshmen Miu Takahashi and Andrea Velez.
Takahashi tied for fifth off the back of an incredible 68 in the second round, though she experienced a slump the next day with a 79 in the final round. Her 68 in round two was tied for best in the tournament, sharing with four other golfers. Velez hit 75, three over par, in each round she played and finished tied for 19th.
On the “A” team, Nebraska seniors Kristen Baete and Vanessa Bouvet both tied for fifth along with Takahashi. While not having the extremes of Takahashi game, the pair of seniors hit consistently, with Baete finishing 72-76-74 and Bouvet 75-72-75.
The “A” team finished sixth overall in the tournament, only a stroke behind the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
Senior Megan Whittaker on the “A” team finished the tournament tied for 23rd overall, her Top 25 finish secured by a 74 in the final round. Her total score went 75-77-74. Whittaker shared her final score of 226 with four other players.
Sophomore Slovakia international Michaela Vavrova finished 42nd in the tournament for the “A” team and hit a first round of 76, though couldn’t capitalize thereafter and finished with a score of 239, 19 over par. Freshman Lena Hassert finished 60th in the tournament with an 89-82-85 performance.
The Husker women’s golf team travels next to Monterey, California for The Molley Collegiate, a two-day tournament beginning at 10 a.m on Sept. 27.