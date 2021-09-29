The Nebraska’s Women’s Golf team finished seventh after shooting a 904 in The Molly Collegiate Invitational at the Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, California.
Nebraska was led by senior Vanessa Bouvet, who finished 10th overall after shooting a 222. Bouvet shot rounds of 78, 73 and 71. The senior finished the final round by shooting one under par with six birdies after struggling round one with eight bogies and only two birdies.
Freshman Miu Takahashi was the most consistent Husker in the invitational, shooting a 226 with rounds of 75, 76 and 75 to finish tied for 18th.
Senior Kirsten Baete finished third for the Huskers in California after shooting a 232 with rounds of 74, 80 and 78. Baete came out red hot for the Huskers in the opening round, recording only four bogies along with two birdies.
Sophomore Lindsey Thiele struggled in the first round, shooting an 84, including eight bogies and two double bogies. This was before, however, she came back even stronger shooting a 79 in the second and a 77 in the third with a couple of birdies. Thiele finished with a total score of 240, tied for 67th
Junior Nicole Hansen rounded out the Huskers, shooting a 250 with rounds of 80, 86 and 84.
Stanford freshmen Rose Zhang and Caroline Sturdza came out red hot in the third and final round to help lead the Cardinals to their first place finish in California after shooting 878 as a team.
Zhang took home first place individually after shooting a 213 with rounds of 73, 72 and an impressive four under par in the final round. Sturdza finished second behind Zhang by three strokes, shooting a 216 with rounds of 76, 73and 67 to finish out the invite. Stanford senior Aline Krauter also finished the day strong, shooting a two under par. As a team, Stanford shot rounds of 301, 295 and 282, with three of its four golfers finishing in the top 10.
San Jose State finished tied for second as a team, shooting a 885 with very consistent rounds of 293, 298 and 294. The Spartans were led by senior Natasha Andrea Oon, who tied for second with Sturdza after shooting rounds of 71, 74 and 71 to finish with a score of 216.
UCLA also finished second with San Jose State, having rounds of 293, 298 and 294 with Bruins freshmen Alessia Nobillo and Zoe Campos both finishing in the top 10 individually.
California finished fourth with a team score of 890 and an impressive 289 in the third round to finish out the invite. Oregon State rounded out the top five with a team score of 904.
The Huskers next travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the Dale McNamara Invitational from Oct. 11-12. The Huskers will finish out the fall season later in October when they travel to Nassau, Bahamas to compete in the White Sands Intercollegiate Invitational at The Ocean Club Course.