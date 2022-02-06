To say Nebraska women’s basketball’s road bout against conference juggernaut No. 17 Maryland was an uphill battle would’ve been putting it gently.
With the Terrapins’ explosive offense, the Huskers were not allowed many mistakes. But, after Nebraska finished the first quarter down 26-11, the deficit soon grew to an enormous 52-25 halfway through the third, before ending in the eventual 80-65 loss.
A part of the reason for the skid was the shutdown of Nebraska’s top scorers. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley and junior guard Sam Haiby combined for just 1-of-16 from the field.
As a team, the Huskers shot 24-of-63 from the field, 9-of-24 from 3-point range and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Maryland, meanwhile, shot 27-of-69 from the field, 8-of-23 from 3-point range and 18-of-23 from the free throw line. Maryland also outrebounded Nebraska 47-37.
“It was a tough night,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We didn’t handle Maryland and its pressure at all. Not only did Shelley and Haiby go 1-of-16, but the pressure just kept us from doing what we do. Credit to Maryland’s defense, but we did not have a great game.”
A shining light in the dark void of defeat for the Huskers was sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, who led the team in scoring. Scoggin finished the day with career highs in points (20), 3-pointers (six) and steals (four).
“[Scoggin] stayed aggressive, and really sparked us a little,” Williams said. “She was more active, moving, fighting and finding herself in more miss-match situations to work for the ball.”
Along with Scoggin’s performance, sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne was second on the night in scoring, dropping 11 points. Freshman center Alexis Markowski and freshman guard Allison Weidner both dropped eight points on the day. Markowski also led the team in rebounds with 12.
Throughout the first quarter, Maryland slowly showed why i’s high-power offense is so powerful. Although the Huskers tied things up 4-4 early on, the Terrapins began to build their momentum and bettered Nebraska’s scoring attempts.
When Haiby got two points from the free throw line to make it 12-6, Maryland did the same 14 seconds later to make it 14-6. Then, when Stewart landed a jumper to make it 14-8, the Terrapins jumped up to a 22-8 lead. After the buzzer went off to end the first quarter, the Huskers were soon trailing 26-11.
The formula seemingly continued in the second quarter, with Maryland replying to a Scoggin 3-pointer with 11 straight points. It wouldn’t be until under three minutes left in the second when Nebraska would score again. Scoggin once again landed a 3-pointer to try and chip into the deficit. But when the teams went into the locker rooms, Nebraska was now trailing 43-20.
“We were really tentative in the first half,” Williams said. “We weren’t thinking aggressively. Maryland pulled us out of what we wanted to do and that was to attack them. That led to a lot of turnovers and rushed shots.”
The Huskers continued their fight in the third quarter. But, despite putting up 10 points in the first half of the third, Maryland kept up its lead. Nebraska did finish the third quarter racking up 21 points, but as the fourth quarter began, it was trailing 61-41.
Though the game had been over for quite some time, the Huskers played to the final buzzer. Bourne dropped nine points in the fourth, Scoggin had six, Weidner had four, Porter had three and Markowski had two to help outscore Maryland 24-19 in the final quarter. But, with so much ground to gain, Nebraska had to settle with the 80-65 defeat.
With this loss, the Huskers are now 17-5 on the regular season and 6-5 in conference play. The next game will be on Feb. 10, where Nebraska will travel to No. 23 Ohio State. This’ll also be the first game since their Jan. 27 matchup with Wisconsin where the Huskers will have more than three days to prepare.
“This week will be nice,” Williams said. “To have an extra day to prepare for Ohio State will give us a day to look over our game. We need to watch film on us, break down the things we need to get better at. Then, turn around and get ready for Ohio State.”
Tipoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on Fox Sports 1 or listened to on Husker Radio Network.